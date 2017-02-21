Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market (By Drug Class, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market (By Drug Class, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 4.95% during 2016-2021.

The report suggests that rising development of pipeline drugs in PAH combined with the growing awareness of the disease majorly in developed countries has resulted in the growth of PAH market. Also, the market for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is growing moderately due to newer launches of pipeline drugs that target different pathways to supress the symptoms of the disease. Early diagnosis of the disease has played a pivotal role in number of patients undergoing treatment.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

Among the drug classes, the market is expected to be driven by ERAs. However, growing number of drugs under prostacyclin are expected to witness tremendous growth in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

By Drug Class:

Endothelin receptor antagonists

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Phosphodiesterase V Inhibitors

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Companies Mentioned:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Gilead sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SteadyMed Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global PAH Market: An Overview

5. North America PAH Market: An Overview

6. Europe PAH Market: An Overview

7. APAC PAH Market: An Overview

8. Latin America PAH Market: An Overview

9. MEA PAH Market: An Overview

10. Market Dynamics

11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

12. M&A and Licensing Route to the PAH Market

13. SWOT Analysis

14. Porter Five Force Model

15. Competitive Market Share Analysis

16. Competitive landscape

17. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2lg52s/global_pulmonary

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716