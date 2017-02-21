Global Atrial Fibrillation Market - Forecasted to Grow 13.26% by 2021 - Rising Afib Among the Population - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Atrial Fibrillation Market (Non-Surgical/Catheter, Surgical-Mini Maze, Hybrid): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.26% during 2016-2021F, on account of rising Afib among the population. North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as Japan and China.

Market for Afib is growing steadily on account of the rising number of Afib cases, which is caused by the lifestyle related diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and is gaining prominence among both adult and aged population. Rising cases of atrial fibrillation (Afib) among the population along with the growing focus on catheter ablation procedures has led to the growth of atrial fibrillation market.

Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by catheter ablation procedures on account of the technological improvement leading to higher success rates among the patients.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure, leading to increase in ablation centres and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

Companies Mentioned

Atricure Inc.

Biosense Webster Inc.

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiofocus Inc.

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

TZ Medical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Overview

6. North America Atrial Fibrillation Market Overview

7. Europe Atrial Fibrillation Market Overview

8. Asia Pacific Atrial Fibrillation Market Overview

9. ROW Atrial Fibrillation Market Overview

10. Market Trends

11. Market Dynamics

12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

13. Reimbursement Policies

14. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s7jx36/global_atrial

