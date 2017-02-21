Global Atrial Fibrillation Market - Forecasted to Grow 13.26% by 2021 - Rising Afib Among the Population - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Atrial Fibrillation Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.26% during 2016-2021F, on account of rising Afib among the population. North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as Japan and China.
Market for Afib is growing steadily on account of the rising number of Afib cases, which is caused by the lifestyle related diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and is gaining prominence among both adult and aged population. Rising cases of atrial fibrillation (Afib) among the population along with the growing focus on catheter ablation procedures has led to the growth of atrial fibrillation market.
Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by catheter ablation procedures on account of the technological improvement leading to higher success rates among the patients.
While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure, leading to increase in ablation centres and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.
- Atricure Inc.
- Biosense Webster Inc.
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardiofocus Inc.
- Medtronic
- St. Jude Medical
- TZ Medical
