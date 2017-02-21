$3.4 Billion Quantum Dots Market 2016-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 41.3% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Quantum Dots: Global Market Growth and Future Commercial Prospects" report to their offering.

The global market for quantum dots (QDs) totaled $610.0 million revenue in 2016. The market should total over $3.4 billion by 2021, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.3% from 2016 to 2021.

Since their parallel discovery in Russia and the U.S. over 30 years ago, SC QDs, until quite recently, have resided exclusively in the domain of solid-state physics, where they have been fabricated using expensive and sophisticated molecular beam epitaxy or chemical vapor deposition equipment.

However, in a relatively short time frame, this situation has changed dramatically with the recent commercial availability of CQDs synthesized by less expensive wet-chemical processes. Practically, the availability of QDs in a colloidally dispersed form has helped demystify these somewhat esoteric materials. Most importantly, CQDs now provide access to a much broader industrial audience, which promises to further widen their potential market exploitation.

Current and future applications of QDs impact a broad range of industrial markets. These include, for example: biology and biomedicine; computing and memory; electronics and displays; optoelectronic devices such as LEDs, lighting and lasers; optical components in telecommunications and image sensors; and security applications such as covert identification tagging or biowarfare detection sensors.

This report probes in considerable depth the early pioneers and champions in this field in industry, government and academic laboratories. The most active organizations, promising technical applications and developments realizable within the next five years, will all be highlighted.

This report provides:

- An overview of the global markets for quantum dots and their future commercial prospects.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

- Information especially valuable to individuals and organizations seeking more insight into the current status of QDs, their stand-alone capabilities within the spectrum of nanomaterials, as well as to nanomaterials manufacturers, investors seeking near-term commercialization opportunities, and technologists confronted with nanomaterial device integration issues.

- Insight into how to exploit the use of quantum dots in the biological, biomedical, electronics, energy, optics, optoelectronics, and security applications industries.

- Evaluation of key and relevant patents.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Goal And Objectives

- Scope And Format

- Contributions Of The Study And Target Audience

- Methodology And Sources Of Information

2: Executive Summary

3: Technology Overview

- What Is A Quantum Dot?

- History Of Quantum Dots

- Properties Of Quantum Dots

- Quantum Dot Industry

- Applications And Structural Types Of Quantum Dots

- Quantum Dot Production (Synthesis) And Device Assembly

- Synthesis Of Metal-Chalcogenide Quantum Dots

- Synthesis Of Nanocrystalline Silicon Quantum Dots

- Synthesis Of Nanocrystalline Metal-Based Quantum Dots

- Synthesis Of Carbon-Nanomaterial-Based Quantum Dots

- Assembly Of Quantum Dot Structures

- Market Sectors And Five-Year Revenue Growth Trends

4: Patent Analysis

- Rationale And Methodology

- U.S. Patent And Trademark Office (Uspto) Search

- Impact Of Government-Funded Research On Patent Activity

5: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis

- Colloidal Quantum Dot Producers/Company Profiles

- Commercial QD-Based Application Platforms

- Driving Forces Impacting QD Industry

- Challenges And Issues Facing The QD Industry

- Trade Practices/Regulatory Issues And Information

- Evolutionary Stage Of Industry

6: Markets By Application

- Introduction

- Biotechnology And Biomedicine

- Biomedicine

- Electronics

- Optical Telecommunications And Components

- Security

- Sustainable Energy

7: Market Analysis

- QD Commercial Producers

- Market Prospects For Quantum Dots In Biology And Biomedicine

- Market Prospects For Quantum Dots In Memory Applications

- Market Prospects For Quantum Dots In Rigid And Flexible Led White Lighting And Displays

- Market Prospects For Quantum Dots In Optical Communication And Other Optical Components

- Market Prospects For Quantum Dots In Security Applications

- Market Prospects For Quantum Dots In Solar Cell Technology

- Market Prospects For Quantum Dots In Other Energy Technologies

- Market Prospects For Quantum Dots In Other Promising Sectors

8: Appendix

