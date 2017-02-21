sprite-preloader
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Invitation to Q4 2016 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline Ltd.'s preliminary fourth quarter 2016 results will be released on Tuesday February 28, 2017 and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast" link.

b. Conference Call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

International Dial-In/UK Local                         +44(0)20 3427 1907
Norway                                                            +472350 0486
UK Toll Free                                                    0800 279 5736
USA Toll Free                                                  1877 280 2342
USA Local                                                       +1718 354 1152
Conference ID                                                 9703851

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)     
           
International Dial-In/UK Local                          +44 (0)20 3427 0598
UK Toll Free                                                    0800 358 7735
Norway Dial-In                                                 +47 2100 0498
USA Toll Free                                                  1866 932 5017
USA Local                                                       +1 347 366 9565
Replay Access Number                                    9703851

Participant information required: Full name & company



