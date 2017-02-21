Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2017) - David Morgan of The Morgan Report interviewed Eric Owens, President and CEO of Alexandria Minerals (TSXV: AZX) (FSE: A9D) (OTC Pink: ALXDF).

The company recently reported the first results from its current drill program in Quebec. With a portfolio of assets in well-known and prolific Canadian mining districts, the company is currently focussed on its Val d'Or properties, where it has completed more than 150,000 metres of drilling.

Current drilling at Orenada Zone 4 is still relative shallow, at less than 300 metres, continues to expand the near-surface potential of Zone 4. Currently one drill rig is operating at Zone 4, with a second drill rig expected to arrive in the near future to begin a drill program on the company's Triangle Too program, a grass-roots program to test for stacked high grade veins 1 to 2 kilometres northwest of Zone 4.

Highlights include hole OAX-17-084 which intersected multiple veins with up to 42.5 grams per tonne gold over 1.5 metres, 16.3 grams over 1.2 metres and 14.9 grams over 1.15 metres. Results confirm multiple high-grade gold-quartz veins and vein sets to the west of recent drill holes, with visible gold observed in 4 veins between 150 and 190 metres, showing evidence of gold occurrences below previously known limits of gold mineralization at Zone 4.

David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious and base metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high worth investors, mining companies, depositories and bullion dealers. He is publisher of The Morgan Report on precious metals, author of the recently published "Second Chance", and featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide. For more information on precious and base metals or to subscribe to his newsletter, please visit www.themorganreport.com.

For more information, please visit Alexandria's website www.azx.ca or contact Mary Vorvis, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at 416-305-4999 or email info@azx.ca.

