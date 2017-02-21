Technavio market research analysts forecast the global luxury car ambient lighting system market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global luxury car ambient lighting system marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists luxury cars and ultra-luxury cars, as the two major segments based on vehicle class of which the luxury cars segment accounted for 80% of the market in 2016.

According to Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "Factors such as integration of ambient lighting with the vehicle's infotainment systemand the use of these lighting features as a brand differentiator will push market demand further."

Technavio automotive research analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global luxury car ambient lighting system market:

Increasing popularity of ambient lighting systems

Technological innovations key to luxury vehicle segment

Enhanced energy efficiency and durability

Increasing popularity of ambient lighting systems

Ambient lighting is used to accessorize and add aesthetic appeal to the interior of vehicles. This concept was introduced in luxury vehicles in 2007 and has since expanded to low-cost vehicle models, though at a slower pace. Ambient lighting is provided in a vehicle by using light pipes, light rings, LED pin spotlights, and diffuser lenses that are assimilated into the vehicle's console, door panels, instrument panel, and seat frames. The aftermarket sale of these systems is increasing, with automobile enthusiasts installing them for customization.

Ambient lighting helps to illuminate necessary functions in the dark, thus adding comfort for the driver. End users can also control the intensity and the color of the lighting. The concept of ambient lighting will continue to gain demand over the next five years, particularly in all segments of passenger cars.

Technological innovations key to luxury vehicle segment

Performance, product design, and on-road safety conferred by lighting systems in vehicles play a significant role in boosting the sales of vehicles. Automakers, working in line with the automotive lighting industry, are increasingly focusing on technological innovations to expand their customer base. Customers in the luxury vehicle segment also have come to expect the use of high-performance products in their buys.

Automakers are increasingly banking on the longevity, durability, and design flexibility offered by LEDs to create a unique in-cabin lighting pattern that resonates with their brand and that enables them to offer a unique value proposition.

"The functional and operational benefits offered by LEDs have led these lighting products to become prerequisites in in-vehicle ambient lighting," says Siddharth.

Enhanced energy efficiency and durability

The use of incandescent and halogen lamps in ambient lighting systems of automobiles is declining in step with the evolution of new advanced lighting systems, such as HID (high-intensity discharge) lamps and LEDs. Though HID and LED lights are expensive, they are rapidly replacing traditional lighting used in vehicles. These technologies lower energy consumption, offer higher light output, and longer lifetimes. Manufacturers are also developing advanced lighting technologies, such as organic LEDs (OLEDs). OLEDs emit safe, efficient, durable, and uniform lighting and can also be used as signal lights and tail lights as well as for ambient lighting in vehicles.

