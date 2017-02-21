Milrem, the Estonian defence solutions provider, has joined forces with Raytheon UK, Advanced Electronics Company and IGG Aselsan Systems to deploy their fully modular hybrid unmanned ground vehicle THeMIS in the MENA region.

The joint product of IGG Aselsan and Milrem features the THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle with Aselsan's SARP remote weapon station. (Photo: Business Wire)

Together with these strong partners Milrem is exhibiting three different solutions of the world's first fully modular hybrid unmanned ground vehicle the THeMIS.

Milrem will be represented at the IGG stand with the first weaponized unmanned ground vehicle intended specifically for the UAE market. The vehicle features Milrem's THeMIS and Aselsans SARP remote weapon station. The goal of the two companies is to deploy this vehicle with the UAE GHQ.

Together with the Advanced Electronics Company Milrem is exhibiting the THeMIS as a transport solution intended to carry a squad's gear. The vehicle is able to carry up to 750 kg of weight and run up to 10 hours.

The third Milrem vehicle can be found at the Estonian Pavilion with other Estonian defence companies. The vehicle there is equipped with the GroundEye, an IED detection devices developed by Raytheon UK.

"The success of Milrem's solutions in the Middle East, Asia as well as USA is a great proof that research and developement in a small country like Estonia is very much possible and in a very high level," said Margus Tsahkna, the Defence Minister of Estonia.

"Being represented at three stands with three different companies shows exactly how customizable the first fully modular hybrid unmanned ground vehicle THeMIS is," said Kuldar Väärsi, Chief Executive Officer of Milrem. "One platform can be equipped with specific payloads needed by the region's armies," he added.

In addition to using the THeMIS as an equipment transport, weapon station and IED detection vehicle, the THeMIS can also be used as a medevac, UAV landing and powering platform, a sensor array etc. The vehicle uses one base platform for different applications, lowering maintenance and training costs.

About Milrem

Milrem is an Estonian technology solutions provider. The company's two main lines of business include the research and development of unmanned vehicles and life cycle management for heavy-duty military vehicles.

