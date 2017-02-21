MainOne Shows Off Microsoft Cloud Partnership and Virtual Reality Solutions at Nerds Unite Event

LAGOS, Nigeria, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the first time in Nigeria, MainOne showcased Microsoft HoloLens, the world's first self-contained holographic computer running Windows 10 at MainOne's Nerds Unite 2017 event. Speaking during the event, Principal Group Manager, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Di Benedetto, highlighted the company's products and services for Cloud, Security, productivity and intelligence which will make it easier for IT professionals to drive digital transformation throughout their organizations. With the reveal at MainOne's Nerds Unite conference, Nigeria joins selected countries that have experienced the visually rich interactive experience that holograms provide.

In her opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Funke Opeke said the current recession in the country was a motivator for the event theme for the 2017 edition, "Disruptive Technology: Achieve More with Less". According to her, the economic downturn has left businesses with no alternative than to adopt and leverage disruptive technology to drive efficiency, save cost and deliver economic value. She shed light on the need to align business needs with technology, the need to be agile and the importance of security.

She cited the successes recorded in the e-payment, e-commerce sectors with businesses such as eTransact, Konga, Jumia and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS) as of the adoption of disruptive technology in Nigeria. Ms. Opeke reiterated that the annual Nerds Unite conference is a commitment of MainOne and its partners to sharing knowledge and ideas aimed at transforming the businesses of its customers.

"At MainOne, we believe that our customers are the most able in this society to bring about disruption in the Nigerian economy leveraging technology. Nerds Unite provides a vantage platform for us to enable our stakeholder community with new ideas to disrupt the Nigerian business landscape".

In its third year, Nerds Unite 2017 featured world-class leaders from global, blue chip IT firms sharing knowledge on new trends and other disruptive technologies facing today's technology landscape. The event also had in attendance, MainOne partners including Radware, Cisco, SAP, Huawei and Samsung, with representation from the Internet Society.