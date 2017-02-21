CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Global software provider Cincom is pleased to announce that Greg Mills has been promoted to the position of Corporate President. Mills assumes the new role after serving as Vice President, International Sales/Services and Corporate Operations for the company since August of 2015.

Cincom founder, Tom Nies, the longest serving CEO in the software industry, announced the decision internally last week. Nies, who had been serving as President, will maintain his position as CEO and Chairman of the company and will continue his close work with the company's Executive Team.

"It was my pleasure to preside over this great organization for so many years," Nies says. "But it is our duty and responsibility to ensure Cincom is best equipped for the future. Greg has proven his ability as a truly global leader, and I know he is the right person to best carry our vision of Cincom forward."

Mills will continue to oversee international sales in addition to his new responsibilities. In working more closely with the various parts of the organization, Mills sees great potential for the company.

"It's an honor to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Nies, who took this company to such great heights in this position," Mills says. "I'll be working with our teams across the globe to build on recent successes as well as to create new opportunities for the organization. It's an exciting time to be at Cincom, and I am both humbled and happy to lead the charge forward."

Mills joined Cincom in 1999, developing a track record for success serving in roles as Chief Operating Officer for Australian operations and as Global Development Manager for Cincom Document Solutions, as well as other prior roles. Prior to joining Cincom, he worked with Amtico Australia and Courtaulds Coatings. He also serves as secretary for the Australia Timor-Leste Advancement Society, which works to provide assistance to developing countries, with an emphasis on East Timor.

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. Cincom solutions help organizations improve the way they do business, from multi-channel configure-price-quote solutions for complex products and services to software improving customer communications management capabilities. In other words, Cincom builds solutions to help clients improve their most critical business processes and to improve operating results. Visit www.cincom.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Tyler Munn

tmunn@cincom.com

513-612-2244