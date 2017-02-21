Herbicides Market Worth 39.15 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Herbicides Marketby Type (Glyphosate, 2, 4-D, Diquat), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Mode of Action (Non-selective, Selective), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by Markets and Markets, the global market is estimated at USD 27.21 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 39.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 73 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Herbicides Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/herbicides-357.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by factors such as adoption of better farming practices and rise in production of cereals & grains, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

The glyphosate segment, by type, is projected to have the highest CAGR during 2016 to 2022.

The glyphosate segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that glyphosate-based products are being widely adopted in various forms such as gels and powders, which are more convenient to use.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=357

Non-selective segment, by mode of action, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2016 to 2022.

Non-selective herbicides, based on the mode of action, are projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Since non-selective herbicides are formulated for both broadleaf and grass weeds, they find wider application on almost all vegetation types and are preferred more than selective herbicides.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=357

The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest market share in 2015.

Herbicides are applied on a wide scale to most cereal crops to control weeds. Cereals are grown widely across the world, but growth is projected to be higher in the Asia-Pacific region due to increased consumption of rice in the daily diets here. The global demand for herbicides in this segment is high and is projected to grow as producers are focusing on increasing the per unit yield.

South American region dominated the Herbicides Market in 2015.

The South American region dominated the Herbicides Market in 2015. This is due to the emergence of South American countries as agricultural powerhouses, growing above the global growth average. Growth in this region is significantly contributed to by the growth in Brazil and Argentina. Economic growth in South America has been supported by democratization and economic reforms. Availability of arable land and expansion of farmlands, especially in Brazil and Argentina, are driving the growth in this market.

Additionally, the regulatory framework in South America is less stringent as compared to North America and Europe. The Pesticide Action Network (South America) handles regulatory control in the region. T Herbicide products can be registered with minimum resistance from other regulatory agencies in the South American region.

This report includes a study of development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the Herbicides Market. The key companies profiled are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), and Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Platform Specialty Products Corporation (U.S.), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Drexel Chemical Co. (U.S.).

Browse related reports:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicide, Insecticide and Fungicide), Origin (Synthetic and bio-pesticides), Crop Type (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), Mode of Application, Form and by Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crop-protection-380.html

Bioherbicides Market by Source (Microbials, Biochemicals & Others), Application Mode (Seed, Soil, Foliar, Post-harvest), Formulation (Granular, Liquid & Others), Application, & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bioherbicides-market-175213366.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge

market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets