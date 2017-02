Russia's PV market remains relatively opaque to outside observers. Project development is subject to domestic content provisions and import tariffs. To capitalize on this, manufacturer Hevel Solar has been upgrading its amorphous silicon (a-Si) thin film production to HJT technology. Today it announced promising new results from the new HJT production line as it approaches commissioning.

Hevel says that the upgrade of its cell and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...