It's an about-face the solar industry can certainly get behind.

After last year's contentious battles over two solar amendments, including one backed by Florida Power & Light (FPL) that would have restricted solar growth in the state (the effort, Amendment 1, was soundly defeated by voters in November), the utility has opened the throttle on its own solar development, promising to add eight new solar plants by early next year.

The utility made the announcement at an event celebrating FPL's three latest solar plants - FPL Manatee Solar Energy Center, FPL Citrus Solar Energy Center and FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center - all of which were commissioned late last year.

Building on the success of those plants, FPL is planning to build eight new plants by early 2018 - comprising more than 2.5 million solar panels. The utility claims that its ability to deliver solar on such a large scale makes its solar energy more affordable than distributed-generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...