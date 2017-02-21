Ossur Hf: insider trading

Announcement Össur hf. No. 13/2017





AuÃ°kenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:

OSSR

Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:

Össur hf.

Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:

21 February 2017

Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:

Jón SigurÃ°sson

Tengsl fruminnherja viÃ° útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:

President & CEO

Dagsetning viÃ°skipta/Date of transaction:

21 February 2017

Tímasetning viÃ°skipta/Time of transaction:

16:15 GMT

Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:

Equities

Kaup eÃ°a sala/Buy or Sell:

Buy

Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:

52,000

VerÃ° pr. Hlut/Price per share:

DKK 26.16

Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viÃ°skipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:

657,474

Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt aÃ°/Primary insider's option holdings after the transaction:

1,250,000

Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aÃ°ila eftir viÃ°skipti/Related parties' holdings after the transaction:

3,234

Dagsetning lokauppgjörs*/Date of settlement*:

23 February 2017

Athugasemdir*/Comments*:

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire

