Ossur Hf: insider trading

Announcement Össur hf. No. 13/2017
AuÃ°kenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:
OSSR
Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:
Össur hf.
Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:
21 February 2017
Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:
Jón SigurÃ°sson
Tengsl fruminnherja viÃ° útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:
President & CEO
Dagsetning viÃ°skipta/Date of transaction:
21 February 2017
Tímasetning viÃ°skipta/Time of transaction:
16:15 GMT
Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:
Equities
Kaup eÃ°a sala/Buy or Sell:
Buy
Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:
52,000
VerÃ° pr. Hlut/Price per share:
DKK 26.16
Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viÃ°skipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:
657,474
Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt aÃ°/Primary insider's option holdings after the transaction:
1,250,000
Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aÃ°ila eftir viÃ°skipti/Related parties' holdings after the transaction:
3,234
Dagsetning lokauppgjörs*/Date of settlement*:
23 February 2017
Athugasemdir*/Comments*:
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
