BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of John Kowal to Senior Vice President, Senior Technology Officer, Information Technology at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. In his role, Mr. Kowal oversees all technology operations and project management at the Bank. He is responsible for the deployment of new up-to-date technologies, enhancement of clients' technology experience, improving operational efficiency, and the provisioning of security and cyber threat protection.

Mr. Kowal has 11 years of experience in the information technology industry. Prior to Peapack-Gladstone Bank, he served as Technical Architect at Gotham Technology Group; Solutions Architect at All Covered, a Division of Konica Minolta; and Solutions Architect at United Computer. Prior to that, Mr. Kowal also held positions at Princeton Consultants and Montclair State University.

A resident of Manalapan, New Jersey, Mr. Kowal holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Montclair State University. He is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and holds three Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) certifications in addition to a Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) certification. Mr. Kowal is a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) and New Jersey Bankers Association.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

