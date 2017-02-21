Regulatory News:

M6 Metropole Television (Paris:MMT):

Given the quality of the executive team and the Company's recurring strong performance, the Supervisory Board of M6 Group decided at its meeting of 21 February 2017 to proceed with the early renewal of the terms of office of the Executive Board, with effect from today, for a period of three years ending 21 February 2020.

Therefore, the Executive Board will still comprise

Nicolas de TAVERNOST, Chairman,

Thomas VALENTIN, Vice-Chairman in charge of Programmes and Content,

Jérôme LEFEBURE, Member in charge of Finance and Support functions,

David LARRAMENDY, Member in charge of Sales Activities.

