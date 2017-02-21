sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,675 Euro		-0,049
-0,26 %
WKN: 892790 ISIN: FR0000053225 Ticker-Symbol: MMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,662
18,891
18:32
18,74
18,891
18:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA18,675-0,26 %