LECTRA: The fashion and apparel industry secures data integrity with Lectra's new supply chain program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The fashion and apparel industry secures data integrity with Lectra's new supply chain program

Lectra's new program enables brands, retailers and suppliers to control the chain of digital information, reducing the time and costs to develop collections

Paris, February 21, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, anchors the quality of digital data exchanges between brands, retailers and suppliers at the core of the company's new, finely-tuned supply chain program.

Current trends are moving the fashion industry towards full digitalization. Technologies like 3D and augmented reality are responding to the growing desire for personalization and the drive to improve the customer journey. These phenomena are propelling the continual exchange of large volumes of digital data along the supply chain, and increasing the need to secure data transferred between brands, retailers and their many suppliers across the globe.

Lectra's new supply chain program guarantees data integrity across digital exchanges to cut development time, boost productivity, improve product quality and fit, reduce time to market, and heighten consumer satisfaction. The program ensures a robust and connected supply chain, essential for fashion players to operate efficiently in today's high-speed fashion market, with new consumer demands and their need to feed online and in-store channels rapidly and regularly.

Crucially, contractors and their suppliers do not always use the same versions of software applications, or they may use entirely different solutions. As a result, valuable information created up front is frequently compromised-and even only partially transferred-often generating costly errors and confusion in product development and production, resulting in lost time, efficiency and productivity for both parties.

By improving data exchange between contractors and supplying partners, Lectra's supply chain program delivers multiple benefits. In addition to providing in-depth analyses of current co-development processes, the program offers a customized action plan to reduce the cost of product development, share fashion industry best practices, eliminate non value-added activities and ultimately improve product quality and lead times.

"For contractors and suppliers, keeping in step with the fast-paced fashion industry has accelerated the mutual need for digital data along the supply chain. But the quality of data exchange has not evolved at the same momentum. Lectra's program expertly fills this gap to support our customers as they compete in this rapid market," underlines Céline Choussy-Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra.

About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software, automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries. Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,550 employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $288 million in 2016 and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)

Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol

E-mail: n.fournier-christol@lectra.com (mailto:n.fournier-christol@lectra.com)

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40





Lectra_Supply Chain Program_Press release (http://hugin.info/143494/R/2080443/783429.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LECTRA via Globenewswire

