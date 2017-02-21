SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- PACIFIC Digital Group, the Discovery Agency, will host a series of roundtable discussions at eTail West 2017. Sessions will concentrate on the influence of searcher intent on marketing messages and channels.

The session, "Succeeding in the New Age of Search: How to Make Your Message More Discoverable to Your Best Customers," will be hosted by Jamey Bainer, Director of Strategy & Planning at PACIFIC. The sessions will be held on the first day of eTail West, Monday, Feb. 27, at 9:45 a.m., 11:55 a.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Brands can explore solutions to become more discoverable in the "new age of search." Bainer will show how ad-blocking technology is driving brands to focus inbound marketing strategies on searcher intent. Conversations will cover merging SEO and UX best practices, augmenting keyword research, and competitive analysis with social listening tools.

"Today's consumer has more control than ever over how and when they interact with brands, and it is becoming increasingly important for brands to present their message only when the consumer is actively seeking it," said Bainer.

Attendees who would like to more in depth information are encouraged to arrange separate meetings with Bainer during the conference. Those not in attendance should contact PACIFIC to learn more.

eTail West 2017 will be held February 27 to March 2 at the JW Marriott, Palm Springs, Calif. Click here to view details on Bainer's roundtables discussions.

About PACIFIC:

We are PACIFIC, the Discovery Agency. Our company was founded to provide best-in-class search, content marketing, and link-building services to leading brands, with a client list that includes Expedia, Travelocity, Jacuzzi, Mint, Microsoft, and others. As experts on curiosity, we help our clients align their brand story with the questions their customers are asking. As a result, we build inbound sales campaigns that deliver incredible results. For more information, visit www.meetpacific.com.

