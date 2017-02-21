CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Retale (www.retale.com), a technology company that develops mobile-first shopping experiences, today announced Alex Trottier as its Chief Product Officer. Trottier, who previously worked for gaming giant Electronic Arts, will lead the strategic product vision for the company, which serves more than 25 million active users worldwide and 5,200 of the world's top retailers and brands.

"We continue to invest strongly in the development of our platform and product ecosystem and are thrilled to have Alex onboard," said Christian Gaiser, founder & CEO of Retale. "He will strengthen our capability to broaden our offering for retailers and brands, further establishing us as the mobile leader in location-based shopping. I can't wait to see what Alex will accomplish."

In his new role, Trottier will lead the product vision from a global perspective, with the U.S. as the leading priority. This will expand Retale's portfolio to meet the needs of shoppers at every point in the shopping journey. In addition, Trottier will put further focus on the needs of Retale's partners by offering additional creative solutions and by providing more robust data metrics tied to store activity for attribution.

"Retale is building a comprehensive mobile platform -- with multiple solutions -- that can delight and engage shoppers on behalf of our retail and brand partners," said Trottier. "I'm excited to lead the charge and enable the direction and execution of these services."

With a growing suite of products, and a unique first-party dataset from millions of in-market shoppers, Retale is poised to help retailers and marketers be even more closely connected to mobile audiences.

Trottier is an experienced leader, having successfully developed profitable business models and platforms for various B2B and B2C companies. He has a strong background in the field of mobile gaming, leading product strategy and user design efforts as Senior Product Manager at Electronic Arts. Most recently, Trottier worked for Rocket Internet's Carmudi as Chief Product Officer.

Founded in October of 2013, Retale has quickly become a go-to shopping resource for today's mobile shopper. Reinventing the way shoppers consume information from stores and brands, Retale allows 25 million active users worldwide to discover and receive great savings through ads and coupons, as well as get up-to-date store information through Retale's mobile app and website. All information is location-based, making it possible for shoppers to find the best offers on products at the most convenient location for them. 5,200 of the world's top retailers and brands, with 1.4 million store locations globally, currently use Retale's platform, including JCPenney, Big Lots, Target and Macy's.

About Retale

Retale is a technology company that develops mobile-first shopping experiences. Its portfolio of products and services includes Retale, the location-based shopping app for discovering savings and coupons nearby, as well as Out of Milk, the largest shopping list app on Android in North America. Reaching 26 million mobile users across 200 countries every month, Retale helps meet shoppers' needs at every stage of the customer journey. Today, more than 5,200 retailers and brands rely on Retale to directly connect with shoppers. Retale is part of Bonial.com, which operates the leading location-based mobile shopping platform worldwide.