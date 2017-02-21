Strategy Analytics Finds Strong Interest in Online Activities for Vehicle Purchasing

OEMs and Dealers Should Partner To Optimize Online Capabilities

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey from the In-Vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics (www.strategyanalytics.com) has assessed consumer interest in conducting several aspects of the vehicle purchasing experience online. Respondents in the US and China exhibited the greatest interest in most activities including choosing vehicle specs, estimating cost and taxes, and checking nearby dealer inventories. Comparatively, respondents in Western Europe were less open to conducting vehicle purchasing tasks online. Respondents across all regions were least likely to be interested in conducting credit-related tasks over the internet.

Surveying consumers in the US, the UK and China, Strategy Analytics has found that checking dealer inventory, choosing vehicle specs, and estimating fees or taxes were the top three activities consumers were most interested in across all regions. Premium vehicle owners in China exhibited higher interest than owners of other vehicle classes in most online activities, and respondents aged 18-24 and 55 or over were most likely to show lower interest in the listed online activities.

Derek Viita Senior Analyst and report author commented, "With over 60% of respondents across all regions exhibiting interest in checking nearby dealer inventory and estimating fees or taxes over the internet when considering purchasing a vehicle, OEMs should make it a priority to partner with dealers and optimize such services online. This would allow OEMs to involve themselves in the early stage of consumers' vehicle purchasing decision process."

Chris Schreiner, Director IVX, added, "However, it is important to recognize that respondents did not exhibit strong interest in the ability to chat with a dealer online, indicating that many of the consumers surveyed do not want involvement with a dealer during the process of online research. Such capabilities would become important at a later stage of the purchasing and decision making process though, in addition to the ability to check application status over the internet."

