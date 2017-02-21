India Geotextiles Market to Grow at CAGR 12% Till 2026: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Favorable government initiatives coupled with increasing budget allocations for improving road and railway networks to drive India geotextiles market by 2026

According to TechSci Research report, "India Geotextiles Market By Type, By Material, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2026" geotextiles market in India is forecasted to grow at CAGR 12% during 2016 - 2025. Ongoing and upcoming highway projects under green highway mission by Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH), coupled with increasing investments to improve and expand road and railway networks across the country are expected to fuel demand for geotextiles in India through 2026. In FY2018, USD36.02 billion was allocated to the country's transport sector, which includes shipping, road and rail. Whereas, budget allocation for highways in the road sector increased from around USD8.65 billion in FY2017 to USD9.68 billion in FY2018 Moreover, geotextiles are also used to prevent soil erosion in coastal areas, which is further propelling demand for geotextiles in the country. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive demand for geotextiles in India through 2026.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 7 market data Tables and 26 Figures spread through88 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"India Geotextile Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-geotextiles-market-by-type-non-woven-woven-knitted-by-material-polypropylene-polyester-others-by-application-erosion-control-road-drainage-others-competition-forecast-opportunities/917.html

Railway is one of the fastest emerging application areas for geotextiles in India, as upcoming metro rail, bullet train and high speed train projects in the country are expected to fuel geotextile demand during 2017-2026. Other application areas for geotextiles include erosion control, drainage, etc. Non-woven geotextiles dominated geotextiles market in India during 2012-2016, and the segment is anticipated to continue its market dominance in the coming years as well. Moreover, polyester used for manufacturing geotextiles and is expected to witness fastest growth among all the materials used for manufacturing geotextiles in the country. Garware Wall Ropes Ltd., TechFab India Industries Ltd are among the leading companies in geotextiles market in India.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=917

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"Increasing plantation activities along road side to maintain sustainable environment as per the National Green Highway mission is anticipated to fuel demand for geotextiles in the country over the course of next five years. Increasing measures being taken to control soil erosion, especially in the country's west and east regions, coupled with infrastructural development of railway and road network in India, are further forecast to fuel demand for geotextiles in the country through 2026.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Geotextiles Market By Type, By Material, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2026" has evaluated the future growth potential of India geotextiles market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India geotextiles market.

Browse Related Reports

GCC Construction Chemicals Market By Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing, Protective Coatings, Adhesives, etc.), By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021 - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman & Bahrain

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/gcc-construction-chemicals-market-by-type-concrete-admixtures-waterproofing-protective-coatings-adhesives-etc-by-end-user-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021-saudi-arabia-uae-qatar-kuwait-oman-bahrain/613.html

India Construction Chemicals Market By Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing Chemicals, Flooring Chemicals, Repair & Rehabilitation Chemicals and Others), By Application and Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2010 - 2020

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-construction-chemicals-market-by-type-concrete-admixtures-waterproofing-chemicals-flooring-chemicals-repair-rehabilitation-chemicals-and-others-by-application-and-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2010-2020/596.html

South Africa Construction Chemicals Market By Type (Concrete Construction Chemicals, Flooring Chemicals and Waterproofing Chemicals), By End User (Commercial, Infrastructure and Residential), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2010 - 2020

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/south-africa-construction-chemicals-market-by-type-concrete-construction-chemicals-flooring-chemicals-and-waterproofing-chemicals-by-end-user-commercial-infrastructure-and-residential-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2010-2020/603.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017



Tel: +1-646-360-1656



Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research