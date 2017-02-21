Theglobal content publishing market is expected to generate revenue of more than USD 391 billion by 2021, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global content publishingmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into four types of segments, including newspaper publishing, magazine publishing, book publishing, and music publishing.

"The share of the digital publishing segment is likely to grow during the forecast period because of the growing popularity of e-reading devices globally and increased adoption of digital platforms in several educational institutions," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead media and entertainment servicesresearch expert from Technavio.

Technavio's media and entertainment research analysts segment the global content publishing market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2016, with a market share of over 42%, the Americas emerged as the market leader in the global content publishing market, followed by EMEA with 37% and APAC with 21%.

Content publishing market in Americas

The market in this region is mainly driven by the growth of digital publishing platforms. The Americas were one of the initial adopters of digital technology, and it is gaining high acceptance in the region. In 2016, the US held the largest share of the global publishing market in terms of revenue, accounting for a share of nearly 26%.

The printed magazine and book segments in countries like Brazil and Mexico have reached saturation as most of the readers are adopting printed magazines and books. However, with the improving broadband infrastructure, these countries are observing a significant increase in the number of digital magazine and e-book readers

Content publishing market in APAC

APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key contributors. The preference of readers is shifting from printed books to digital books. This is expected to encourage many publishers to enter the digital publishing market during the forecast period.

Also, Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce vendor, is improving its book section and increasing its foothold in the region as an increasing number of readers prefer to buy books via e-commerce sites. The newspaper publishing market is also a fast-growing market in APAC, which is supporting the growth of the content publishing market. The other factors that are driving market growth are the growing economy, high purchasing power of the middle-class people, and increasing population.

Content publishing market in EMEA

The growth of the market in EMEA is mainly influenced by the presence of many book publishers in the region. In 2016, more than 32 out of the top 60 global book publishers belonged to EMEA. The growth of the market in this region is driven by Western Europe, which accounted for more than 60% of the market revenue in 2016. The UK, Germany, France, and Spain are some of the key revenue-contributing countries in the region.

The magazine publishing market in EMEA is likely to experience significant growth in 2017. Also, the growth of natural gas processing in EMEA is likely to facilitate trading within and beyond the region. This will increase the revenue generation from trade magazines.

"The digital distribution of magazines is also expected to increase in the Middle East and Africa as the Internet penetration in these regions is likely to reach more than 55% by 2018," says Ujjwal.

Some of the top vendors in the global content publishing market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Amazon

Forbes

Gannett

Hachette Book

Hearst Communications

