Agricultural Robots and Drones 2016-2026: Emerging Mobile Agricultural Robots are Likely to be Slow, Unmanned, Lightweight & Modular - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Agricultural Robots and Drones 2016-2026: Technologies, Markets, Players" report to their offering.
This report is focused on agricultural robots and drones. It analyses how robotic market and technology developments will change the business of agriculture, enabling ultra-precision farming and helping address key global challenges.
Agricultural robotics is also rapidly progressing on the ground. Vision-enabled robotic implements have been in commercial use for some years in organic farming. These implements follow the crop rows, identify the weeds, and aid with mechanical hoeing. The next generation of these advanced robotic implements is also in its early phase of commercial deployment. Indeed, they are already thinning as much as 10% of California's lettuce fields.
The advent of agricultural robots will herald a change in the way agricultural machinery is envisaged. Today, bigger is better because the productivity of the skilled driver/operator is improved. Mobile robots could change this by taking the driver out of the equation.
Indeed, emerging mobile agricultural robots are likely to be slow, unmanned, light-weight and modular. Their slowness means that more attention is given to each plant, their lightness means no soil compaction, and their small size means potentially lower cost.
The latter point is critical if such mobile robots are ever to leave the drawing board because slower and small machines are inherently less productive therefore need to be lower cost, in some cases by as much as 24 times. This cost requirement alone will prevent uptake in the medium-term.
Today, most examples of such robots are only in the prototypes or early stage commercial trial phase but the direction of development is clear. The technological challenges will soon largely been solved and the industry will enter the phase of making and proving a commercial case, whether as an equipment or a service.
Companies Mentioned:
- 3D Robotics
- AGCO
- Aarhus University
- Abundant Robotic Inc
- Adigo
- Aerial Technology Limited
- AgEagle
- AgJunction Inc
- Agribotix
- Agricultural Solutions Ltd
- Agrobot
- Ai-Solution
- Airinov
- Amazonen-Werke
- Australian Centre of Field Robotics
- Autonomous Tractor Cooperation
- Autonomous Tractor Corporation
- BASF
- Bayer
- BeauMatic Robotics
- (100+ More)
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. AUTONOMOUS MOBILITY FOR LARGE TRACTORS
3. AUTONOMOUS ROBOTIC AGRICULTURAL PLATFORMS
4. ROBOTIC WEED KILLING
5. ROBOTIC VEGETABLE THINNING AND HARVESTING
6. ROBOTIC FRESH FRUIT PICKING
7. VINE PRUNING ROBOTS
8. GREENHOUSES AND NURSERIES
9. ROBOTIC SEEDERS
10. ROBOTIC DAIRY FARMING
11. AERIAL DATA COLLECTIONS
12. KEY ENABLING COMPONENTS
13. GRIPPER TECHNOLOGY
14. NAVIGATIONAL TECHNOLOGIES (RTK, LIDAR, LASERS AND OTHERS)
15. MARKET FORECAST, BUSINESS LANDSCAPE, COMPANY POSITIONING, AND COMPANY PROFILE
16. INTERVIEW-BASED COMPANY PROFILES
17. COMPANY PROFILE
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8v4hdf/agricultural
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716