Microcontrollers and Single-Board Computers 2016-2026: Applications, Technologies, Players, Trends & Markets - Research and Markets

This unique report is the first to see the big picture in depth. It will be invaluable to investors, manufacturers and those considering entry into the value chain including users and potential users such as those in wearable technology, internet of things, electric vehicles land, water and air and consumer, industrial and military electrical goods.

It shows the close relationship between MCU, a maturing market, and SBC jumping to $300 billion in 2026. See their rapidly broadening use in equipment that is itself growing in sales. The report provides newly researched forecasts. Applications, technologies, players, and markets are revealed in easily understood infographics yet a depth never seen before.

For example, the ten year forecasts for MCU and SBC are backed by forecasts for such things as wearable electronics and cars, traditional and electric. The situation is complex because some applications are not growing significantly whereas others are growing fast - such as the electric car business. Indeed the number used in these is increasing giving a multiplier effect.

The report also looks at artificial intelligence and deep learning, control of 3D printers, microwave ovens and washing machines with examples of products offered and how they work. The Technology explains MCU architectures, co-processors: PLDs and CPLDs, software and programming languages with case studies. Uses in 3D cameras, artificial intelligence and inertial measurement units in autonomous vehicles are explained. controllers 2016-2026. The decline of desktop computers is displayed and rapidly increasing SBC market with explanation.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple

Arduino/Genuino

Atmel

Beagleboard

Cypress/Spansion

Digispark

Google

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Microchip+Atmel

NXP+Freescale

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Renesas Electronics

ST Microelectronics

Samsung

Texas Instruments (TI)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Applications

3. Technologies

4. Players

5. Trends

6. Markets

