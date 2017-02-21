Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2017-2027: Will Become a Market of About $400 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2017-2027" report to their offering.

As vehicles electrify to meet new emissions laws and improve economy and function there are added issues of cost, reliability, life and integration of the now more-complex rotating electrical machines REMs needed. Electricity handled is usually up at least fourfold. These REMs are increasingly doubling as both motor and generator in an increasingly versatile manner.

As a motor this can mean driving the wheels or propeller and both starting and boosting a downsized and downspeeded fuelled engine where there is one. As a generator it may be making electricity from the rotation of the engine and regenerative braking. It may also be receiving electricity from suspension and other recuperation and from energy storage, stopping, starting, boosting the engine with extra power when needed - a far more punishing regime than the traditional traction motor encounters though there is plenty of market for them as well.

We explain the seven reasons for more than one REM per vehicle. Integrating other functions is another trend we analyse such as merging with power electronics and gearing, often in-wheel or in-propeller. REMs are now providing electricity for a rapidly increasing number of on-board devices as they proliferate and as existing devices are electrified for better efficiency, control, versatility and safety.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary and Conclusions

2. Introduction

3. 48V Mild Hybrid BSG, ISG

4. Electric Motors, Motor-Generators for Strong Hybrids

5. Electric Motors, Motor-Generators For Pure Electric Vehicles

6. Examples of Interviews 2015-2016

7. Analysis of 170 Traction Motor Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned:

ALABC/ILA

Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK

MAHLE GmbH

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jlkmv7/electric_motors

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716