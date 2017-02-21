Regulatory News:

New AREVA1 (Paris:AREVA) and its Chinese partner China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) signed today in Beijing, in the presence of the Prime Minister of People's Republic of China, Mr. Li Keqiang, and the Prime Minister of the French Republic, Mr. Bernard Cazeneuve, a framework agreement for an industrial commercial cooperation.

Fruit of the long-standing cooperation between AREVA and CNNC this agreement covers the nuclear fuel cycle activities. It supports the on-going industrial negotiations between New AREVA and CNNC (Chinese commercial reprocessing-recycling plant project in particular) and opens up new industrial and commercial opportunities for both sides.

This agreement is a key step in the deepening of the civil nuclear energy cooperation between France and China, and aligns with the expectations set by the two governments in their Joint Statement on Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation of June 30, 2015.

Meanwhile the capital of New AREVA remains open for an investment of CNNC within the same framework as the agreements currently being finalized with two investors.

