WHAT: Chester Community Charter School (CCCS), the largest K-8 charter school in Pennsylvania, invites members of the media to attend "Night of Dreams," a Black History Month program, to be held Wednesday, February 22, on the school's East Campus, wherein more than 60 students, will showcase their talents, to an estimated 265 CCCS parents, faculty staff, and community members, and pay homage to prominent African-Americans. This event is held in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Memorial Committee of the City of Chester, a nonprofit organization, which aims to honor and continue Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy of service, peace and equality.

This year, the "Night of Dreams" program will have a "Motown" theme, wherein students will salute black achievers by performing songs from artists such as the Supremes, The Jackson 5 and Marvin Gaye. The program will also serve as an opportunity for scholars, from each of CCCS's three campuses, to collaborate and display their talents in one comprehensive production.

Arts and music, as well as literacy, have been ongoing initiatives of CCCS since the school was re-awarded a 21 st Century Community Learning Centers grant, in 2012. These subjects have been included in CCCS's academic curriculum, extracurricular activities and special events.

WHO:

Dr. David Clark, CEO, Chester Community Charter School

More than 60 Chester Community Charter School students

An estimated 260 parents, guardians and community members

Chester Community Charter School administrators, faculty and staff

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

(Performances to begin at 6:15pm)

WHERE:

Chester Community Charter School

East Campus - Gymnasium

214 E. 5 th Street

Chester, PA 19103

Contact:

Meaghan F. Washington

Tel: 215-751-0140

Email: mwashington@m3mpr.com

Twitter: @M3M_PR



Dr. David Clark

Tel: 610-447-0400

Email: dclark@chestercommunitycharter.org