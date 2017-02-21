Joint Research Project between Sonitor, MazeMap and the University of Oslo

Sonitor Technologies Inc., a global leader in indoor positioning technologies, announced today that The Research Council of Norway (RCN www.rcn.no) has selected Sonitor Technologies and MazeMap (www.mazemap.com) as one of the winners in the latest round of research innovation awards. http://www.forskningsradet.no/no/Nyheter/Forskningsradet_har_delt_ut_900_millioner_til_innovasjon_i_neringslivet/1254024689778/p1174467583739

This funding award recognizes the world-class innovative power of both companies in the field of indoor positioning.

The goal of the project is to develop a new generation of indoor positioning technology that will place accurate and cost-effective 3D positioning in everyone's hands. To achieve this, both companies will work collaboratively with leading research groups at the University of Oslo led by Professor Sverre Holm and Associate Professor Jan Kenneth Bekkeng.

"We're very excited to partner with MazeMap and collaborate with the University of Oslo on this project and honored to be selected by RCN," said Wilfred Booij, CTO at Sonitor Technologies. "By combining Sonitor's proprietary ultrasound indoor positioning expertise and technology with MazeMap's indoor maps and wayfinding expertise, we have the unique opportunity to bring next generation, innovative 3D positioning to consumers in many markets."

