LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Aristocrat has appointed Matt Wilson to the position of Managing Director of the Americas, based in Las Vegas, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

"Matt's leadership has been instrumental to Aristocrat's recent growth both in the Americas and across other key markets," said CEO-Elect Trevor Croker. "Matt comes to the role with proven commercial and strategic skills and a genuine passion for product and helping our customers succeed. We are delighted to welcome Matt to the position of Managing Director of the Americas," Mr. Croker concluded.

Wilson has been with Aristocrat since 2004 and has held several significant positions in a variety of the company's key markets. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Global Gaming Operations, where he helped to grow the company's Gaming Operations (leased) product line with landmark new titles.

Previously, Matt served as Vice President of Marketing for the Americas, and then as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for North America. Between 2008 and 2012 he oversaw Aristocrat's expansion in the Asia Pacific region as the head of the group's Sales team.

Wilson was named one of the Top 40 Under 40 businesspeople in Las Vegas. He is actively involved in Aristocrat's commitment to the Make A Wish Foundation, and Aristocrat's Las Vegas recently raised nearly $34,000 for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

For more information about Aristocrat, visit www.aristocrat-us.com, and join the company on Facebook and Twitter.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a leading global provider of land-based and online gaming solutions. The Company is licensed by more than 200 regulators and its products and services are available in more than 90 countries around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines and casino management systems. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3111667



Contact:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications

+ 1 (702) 413-4278

Email Contact



