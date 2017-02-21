sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,588 Euro		+0,043
+2,78 %
WKN: A2ABEY ISIN: CA5368161017 Ticker-Symbol: RUT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,502
1,546
18:05
1,498
1,543
15:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP
LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP1,588+2,78 %