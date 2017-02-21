Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will host a crowdfunding symposium Feb. 28, covering research, challenges, opportunities, and the effects of securities-based crowdfunding on various market participants.

The Commission's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis is partnering with NYU's Salomon Center for the Study of Financial Institutions to bring together regulators, practitioners, and academics for the half-day event. Presentations and discussions will focus on protecting investors while facilitating capital formation.

"We are excited to collaborate with NYU in this event focused on new sources of capital formation, and designed to bring together academics, industry participants, and the SEC," notes Acting Chairman Michael Piwowar.

Regulation Crowdfunding, a key JOBS Act rulemaking that went into effect on May 16, 2016, allows for a large number of retail investors to be solicited on the web and through social media to purchase unregistered securities of small private companies. Additionally, the rule establishes a new type of intermediary - the funding portal - that brings buyers and sellers together online.

To date, 21 funding portals have emerged to facilitate these transactions, with 163 deals initiated, of which 33 have completed their fundraising. Approximately $10 million of new capital has been raised in total since Regulation Crowdfunding became effective.

The event is free and open to the public, and will kick off with welcoming remarks by SEC Acting Chairman Michael Piwowar at 9:15 am at the SEC's headquarters building at 100 F Street, NE. A webcast will be available at sec.gov. For individuals wishing to attend, please register in advance and provide photo ID to the security personnel at the front desk.