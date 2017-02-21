Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal military aerial refueling tanker marketreport. This market research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005893/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global military aerial refueling tanker market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global military aerial refueling tanker market is witnessing a shift in end-user focus from quantity to quality. There is also increased emphasis on cost efficiency for the development and procurement of aerial refueling tankers. Simultaneously, the involvement of reduced maintenance cost has been an increasing requirement for operators. Maintaining a balance between cost and quality while providing adequate solutions to address modern military requirements can be a significant challenge for the market vendors. They must understand the changing patterns in military spending and buying, as well as their predisposition toward obtaining an aerial refueling tanker that has long-term, cost-efficient advantage.

"The existing key vendors in the market need to recognize and respond to the evolving trends of the market by providing long-term support services in addition to technological upgrades so as to sustain and acquire new business opportunities," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense analyst from Technavio.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56666

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavioaerospace and defensemarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Airbus

Airbus designs, manufactures, and markets aircraft, helicopters, satellites, commercial space launch vehicles, defense systems, and electronics for the global aerospace and defense industries. The company through its Defense and Space business manufactures aerial refueling tankers and supplies cargos to the global defense industry.

Boeing

Boeing has developed a wide-body, multirole tanker, KC-46A, which can refuel military aircraft of the US and its allied countries and is compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. This new variant of refueling tanker can also carry patients, passengers, and cargo. Also, it can detect, avoid, and defeat threats by using multiple military-grade protection systems, which allow the aircraft to operate in medium-threat environments.

Embraer

Embraer designs and manufactures aircraft and associated parts and components for the commercial aviation, defense, and business jet industries. The company, through its defense and security segment, has engaged in the provision of a wide array of technology management and systems integration for the global defense industry.

Ilyushin Aviation Complex

Ilyushin Aviation Complex is a Russian manufacturer of commercial and military aircraft. The company also provides modernization, testing, training, and support services for its different aircraft models to clients. The company develops and supplies multipurpose transport aircraft that are specifically designed for addressing the specific requirements of the Russian Air Force and the air forces of its allied countries.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin engages in the development of advanced technology systems, products, and services to global defense and aerospace industries. The company has been providing aerial refueling tankers of its KC-130 variants to the US defense forces since 1962. The primary users of KC-130 variants are the US Marine Corps. The newer version is also capable of refueling both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, along with conducting ground refueling of vehicles, and fuel caches.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2016-2020

Global Military Aircraft Avionics Market 2017-2021

Global Military Biometrics Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like defense technologygeneral aviation, and homeland security. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005893/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com