Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Worth 12.15 Billion USD by 2021

The report"Unsaturated Polyester Resins Marketby Type (Orthophthalic, Isophthalic & DCPD), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Land Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Artificial Stone, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 9.17 Billion in 2016 to USD 12.15 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.78% between 2016 and 2021.

Based on end-use industry, the building & construction segment is projected to lead the UPR market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the building & construction segment accounted for the largest share of the global UPR market in 2015. UPR are being widely used in the construction sector, as they are utilized in Fiber-Reinforced Plastics (FRP), artificial stones, marbles, granites, and putties, among others. Building & construction is an important end-use industry for UPR, as in emerging economies, substantial investments are being made in the infrastructure sector, which, in turn, is driving the UPR market. Therefore, rapid growth of the building & construction sector in India, China, South Africa, UAE, and Brazil has influenced the growth of the UPR market.

Based on type, the orthophthalic segment is expected to lead the UPR market during the forecast period

Based on type, the orthophthalic segment is estimated to lead the global UPR market in 2016, in terms of value and volume. Orthophthalic have different properties such as high flexibility and tensile strength. Orthophthalic resins are advantageous in terms of cost, toughness, and chemical resistance as compared to other resin types such as isophthalic, DCPD, and terephthalic. These are commonly used in hulls and decks of boats, land transport components, molding, wind blade manufacturing, FRP structures, laminating resins, and in various other applications such as adhesives, buttons, castings, composites, encapsulation, flooring materials, gelcoats, filler pastes, pigment pastes, polymer concrete, putties, tooling, and fire-retardant & anti-corrosion coating.

Asia-Pacific expected to lead the UPR market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the UPR Market during the forecast period. In this region, China and India are the biggest consumers of UPR.

Key factors driving the UPR market in the Asia-Pacific region are:

Rapid industrialization in countries such as India , China , Indonesia , and Malaysia , among others

, , , and , among others Close to 39% of the global population lives in China , India , and Japan

AOC LLC (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Reichhold Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Scott Bader (U.K.), and U-Pica Technology Group (Japan), among others, are the key players in the global UPR market.

