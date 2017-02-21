TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation (TSX: TNX)(NYSE MKT: TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2017 annual and special meeting held on February 16, 2017.

A total of 53,639,480 common shares were voted representing 45.68% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:

--------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James E. Sinclair 19,712,989 (96.54%) 705,954 (3.46%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Norman Betts 19,679,027 (96.38%) 739,916 (3.62%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William Harvey 19,558,048 (95.78%) 860,895 (4.22%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosalind Morrow 19,638,621 (96.18%) 780,322 (3.82%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ulrich E. Rath 19,683,861 (96.40%) 735,082 (3.60%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Respectfully Submitted,

James E. Sinclair

President and CEO

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE Amex Equities have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Porter, LeVay & Rose

Michael Porter

212-564-4700

mike@plrinvest.com



