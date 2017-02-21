

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session solidly in positive territory. The market got off to a weak start, but quickly climbed into the green and advanced further in the afternoon, following the positive start on Wall Street.



Investor sentiment received a boost from an increase in crude oil prices. The strong performance from the pharmaceutical heavyweights also helped to drive the market higher. However, investors remain cautious due to concerns over the Greek debt crisis, the upcoming election in France and the policies of U.S. President Trump.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.62 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,567.18. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.58 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.59 percent.



Galenica was among the top performing stocks of the session, with a gain of 1.9 percent. Bâloise also climbed 1.6 percent after a 'Buy' recommendation from Berenberg. Swiss Life increased 0.9 percent and Zurich Insurance rose 0.8 percent. Shares of Swiss Re also finished higher by 0.2 percent.



Sonova advanced 1.6 percent and ABB added 1.5 percent.



Swatch increased 0.9 percent and Richemont rose 0.7 percent following the release of Swiss export data. While watch exports declined again, the data showed signs of stabilization.



The index heavyweights all ended the session in the green. Roche climbed 1.0 percent and Novartis gained 0.9 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished higher by 0.2 percent.



Aryzta was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, with a loss of 1.0 percent.



