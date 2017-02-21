ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 --

Users perform more than 1,000 HR transactions per second

More than 300,000 new users added each month, on average

Employees have accessed the app from more than 175 countries globally

Frequently ranks as the number one free business app in the Apple App Store

Organizations know that employees want technology that works at the office much like it does in their personal lives. That means they want to securely access even the most complex systems like benefits and payroll any time and from anywhere. The proof -- the ADP® Mobile Solutions app just passed 10 million individual employees using the app across 175 countries. The growth in usage means the ADP app supports an average of 1,000 HR transactions per second -- everything from accessing digital pay statements and Form W-2s, to approving timecards. This has made it one of the most downloaded free business apps in the Apple® App Store®, and the most downloaded app for human capital management (HCM).

"Since we launched the ADP Mobile Solutions app in 2011, our UX and design teams have worked to make this app rich with data, yet simple and secure. We want both employees and managers to use this as their main go-to for everything HR," said Stuart Sackman, corporate vice president, Global Product and Technology, ADP. "We are so proud to see the ADP Mobile Solutions app frequently rank as the number one free business app in the Apple App Store and we will continue innovating to keep it that way!"

The ADP Mobile Solution app can be used by employees to manage their time and attendance, view pay statements in a fresh and interactive way, view Forms W-2, receive and give employee rewards, manage 401(k) accounts, access benefits, and more. Managers can approve timecards, monitor time off, and leverage ADP data and insight to help provide recommendations that impact employees' lives.

Organizations know that engaged employees are good for business. In fact, a recent study shows that business units with high employee engagement have 21% higher productivity(1). Therefore, as hr executives look for ways to increase employee engagement, they need to take into account that employees are increasingly mobile and global. One way to increase engagement in mobile and global employee populations is to consider mobile solutions apps. Globally, mobile devices and connections in 2016 grew to 8 billion, up from 7.6 billion in 2015.(2) Even with that, only 20 percent of companies deploy their hr and employee productivity solutions on mobile apps.(3)

"When employees are able to access valuable personal information anytime, anywhere, they can stay engaged when and how they want. As a CHRO, I'm so pleased that we are able to help employers and employees around the world make more proactive and timely people decisions," said Dermot O'Brien, corporate vice president and chief human resources officer, ADP.

The ADP Mobile Solutions app is currently available to clients using any of the following ADP solutions: Payroll, time and attendance, employment tax, benefits, retirement and/or ADP paycard solutions. The app is available for download on digital phones and tablets through the Apple App Store for Apple devices and Google® Play for Android® devices at http://adp.com/gomobile.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource is a service mark of ADP, LLC. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

(1) http://www.gallup.com/businessjournal/190352/managing-employee-risk-requires-culture-compliance.aspx

(2) http://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/collateral/service-provider/visual-networking-index-vni/mobile-white-paper-c11-520862.html

(3) https://dupress.deloitte.com/dup-us-en/focus/human-capital-trends/2016/digital-hr-technology-for-hr-teams-services.htmlendnote-3

ADP-Media

Media Contact:

Michael Schneider

ADP, LLC

(973) 974-5678

michael.schneider@adp.com



