Poland Tire Market Forecast to Surpass $2.7 Billion Sales by 2021: TechSci Research Report

Increasing sales of automobiles coupled with continuously expanding automobile fleet size across the country to drive Poland tire market through 2021

According to TechSci Research report, "Poland Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021", the market for tires in Poland is projected to cross $ 2.7 billion mark by 2021, on account of growing automobile sales and expanding automobile fleet across the country. Poland is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the entire European region and has the fastest growing economy in the region. In 2015, the country recorded a GDP of USD477.06 billion, as per World Bank. Government of Poland has also initiated several infrastructural and development projects that have lead to rise in commercial vehicle demand, which in turn are likely to increased tire sales in the country through 2021. Backed by several favorable economic policies that were implemented in the country, Poland witnessed unceasing decline in the inflation rate which contracted from 4.2% in 2011 to -0.87% in 2015.

In 2015, Central Poland region that includes Lubusz, Greater Poland, Kuyavian-Pomeranian & Lower Silesian dominated Poland tire market, and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, on the back of major consumer base. Radial tires offer benefits such as better mileage, better road grip and less fuel consumption, held a major share in the market in 2015, stimulated by growing tire demand by the prominent passenger car segment. Enhanced utilization of digital platform, by a wide population of internet users is anticipated to increase online tire sales by 2021. Moreover, advantages offered by the online tire companies are compelling the consumers to opt buying through e-commerce. Besides that, rising demand for hybrid, electric and alternate fuel cars in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions are projected to increase demand for tires in the country.

"Poland's geographical location in Central Europe, growing vehicle fleet size and supportive investment policies have made the country a prominent investment destination for various automotive companies. Whereas, a robust growth in the production of vehicles is further predicted to boost the country's automotive industry in the coming years. On account of such factors, the country's tire market is expected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Poland Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of Poland tire market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in Poland tire market.

