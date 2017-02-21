Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal naval combat systems market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the global naval combat systems market has few multinational and regional suppliers offering heterogeneous products and services. As the market, has crossed its growth phase, the vendors are obliged to compete based on the upgrading of existing technology, cost, quality, and reliability. Suppliers in the Americas and EMEA have been in the market for many decades, and hence they dominate the market with their advanced technical skill which has been developed over the years.

"Vendors should respond to the changing military spending and buying pattern. Offering naval combat systems with accurate range capabilities and the ability to perform both offensive and defensive strikes at the same time can be a significant strategy create, acquire, and sustain business opportunities," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defenseresearch.

Technavioaerospace and defensemarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a global aerospace, security, and defense company. BAE is engaged in the design, development, and integration of modern naval combat systems for submarines and surface ships in the Royal Navy's fleet and is in operation with more than 20 navies across the globe.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin engages in the production, supply, and R&D of advanced technology systems, products, and services to global defense and aerospace industries. The company conducts research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of various military platforms including aircraft, missiles, and military electronic capabilities. In global naval combat systems market, Lockheed Martin manufactures the ACS, which is an integrated naval weapons system that uses a powerful computer and radar technology to track and guide weapons to eradicate enemy targets.

Raytheon

Raytheon is a technology and innovation company that provides its solutions for the defense and other government markets across the world. The company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects and command, control, communications, and intelligence systems, along with a broad range of mission support services. Raytheon is involved in manufacturing one of the world's largest and most capable submarine Combat System Integrator.

Saab

The focus behind the inception of the company was to secure Sweden's supply of military aircraft to maintain the country's security and sovereignty. Saab now produces products and services that cater to the global military defense and civil security with its most important markets in the present day being Europe, South Africa, the US, and Australia. Saab's Naval Combat System is customized to ensure that the correct and necessary support services are being provided during the development and modification of the combat system.

Thales Group

Thales Group provides solutions primarily to the aerospace and defense industries globally. Thales TACTICOS combat management system was conceived in the early 1990s as an integrated and highly automated multi-warfare combat management system (CMS). With over two decades of experience, TACTICOS has found application in small, medium, and large naval vessels to manage command and weapon control functions on these naval combatants. Thales TACTICOS has extended to across 20 navies and close to 200 platforms ranging from coastal patrol craft to guided missile destroyers.

