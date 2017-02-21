Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

ENT Custom Trays

Ophthalmic Custom Trays

Custom Basin Kits

Custom Ob/Gyn Kits

General Delivery Kits

Hysterectomy Kits

Open Heart Surgery Kits

Angiography/Angioplasty Kits

Orthopedic Kits & Trays

Anesthesia Kits

Blood Gas Kits

Urology Kits

Biopsy Kits

Enema Kits

Laceration Kits

Suture Removal Kits

CVP/TPN Start Kits

I.V. Start Kits

Dressing Kits

Admission Kits

Other Kits

The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH ( Germany )

) B Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

and Company (US) Boston Scientific Corp. (US)

C.R. Bard, Inc. (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

Cypress Medical Products, LLC (US)

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kimal (UK)

Medical Action Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic Plc ( Ireland )

) Med-Italia Biomedica SRL ( Italy )

) Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) Rocialle (UK)

Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)

Teleflex Medical (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Medical Kits & Trays Market

A Review

Current & Future Analysis

Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth

Analysis by Product Segment

Healthcare Centers and Demand for Medical Kits and Trays

Ensuring Safety Through Kits and Trays

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Drive Demand

Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in ORS

Custom Procedure Trays Market Continue to Drive Gains

Factors Abetting Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance

Factors Restraining Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance

Disposable Kits Gain Popularity in Orthopedic Implant Industry

Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery

Waste Minimization Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits

Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools

Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing

Gray Markets

A Concern

2. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS



Aging Population Lends Traction

Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator

Improving Healthcare Spending to Foster Growth

3. PRODUCT CLASSIFICATION



Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays (Based on Application)

ENT Custom Trays

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Novastep Introduces cleanSTART® Single-Use Instruments Kits ( USA )

) Flower Orthopedics Introduces Flower E-Kit

B. Braun MedicalIntroduces Ster-ASSIST Sterile Peripheral IV Catheter Insertion Kit

ECA Medical Instruments to Unveil Single Procedure Kits and Instruments

BIOMET Introduces Novel Slim Kit

Owens & Minor to Acquire Medical Action Industries

Hospira to Recall Merit Medical's Customized Procedural Kits/ Trays

Medline Takes Over Professional Hospital Supply

CHAMPS Inks Deal with Medline

Aerocrine Inks deal with Healthcare 21

Medline to Supply Custom Procedure Trays to Upper Midwest Consolidated Services Center

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)

- The United States (41)

- Canada (6)

- Japan (1)

- Europe (14)

- France (1)

- Germany (5)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Italy (1)

- Rest of Europe (4)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

- Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bxxm5c/prepackaged

