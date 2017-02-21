Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- ENT Custom Trays
- Ophthalmic Custom Trays
- Custom Basin Kits
- Custom Ob/Gyn Kits
- General Delivery Kits
- Hysterectomy Kits
- Open Heart Surgery Kits
- Angiography/Angioplasty Kits
- Orthopedic Kits & Trays
- Anesthesia Kits
- Blood Gas Kits
- Urology Kits
- Biopsy Kits
- Enema Kits
- Laceration Kits
- Suture Removal Kits
- CVP/TPN Start Kits
- I.V. Start Kits
- Dressing Kits
- Admission Kits
- Other Kits
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)
- B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Becton Dickinson and Company (US)
- Boston Scientific Corp. (US)
- C.R. Bard, Inc. (US)
- Cardinal Health (US)
- Cypress Medical Products, LLC (US)
- Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Kimal (UK)
- Medical Action Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
- Med-Italia Biomedica SRL (Italy)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (US)
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- Rocialle (UK)
- Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)
- Teleflex Medical (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Medical Kits & Trays Market
- A Review
- Current & Future Analysis
- Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth
- Analysis by Product Segment
- Healthcare Centers and Demand for Medical Kits and Trays
- Ensuring Safety Through Kits and Trays
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Drive Demand
- Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in ORS
- Custom Procedure Trays Market Continue to Drive Gains
- Factors Abetting Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance
- Factors Restraining Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance
- Disposable Kits Gain Popularity in Orthopedic Implant Industry
- Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery
- Waste Minimization Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits
- Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools
- Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing
- Gray Markets
- A Concern
2. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Aging Population Lends Traction
- Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator
- Improving Healthcare Spending to Foster Growth
3. PRODUCT CLASSIFICATION
- Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays (Based on Application)
- ENT Custom Trays
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Novastep Introduces cleanSTART® Single-Use Instruments Kits (USA)
- Flower Orthopedics Introduces Flower E-Kit
- B. Braun MedicalIntroduces Ster-ASSIST Sterile Peripheral IV Catheter Insertion Kit
- ECA Medical Instruments to Unveil Single Procedure Kits and Instruments
- BIOMET Introduces Novel Slim Kit
- Owens & Minor to Acquire Medical Action Industries
- Hospira to Recall Merit Medical's Customized Procedural Kits/ Trays
- Medline Takes Over Professional Hospital Supply
- CHAMPS Inks Deal with Medline
- Aerocrine Inks deal with Healthcare 21
- Medline to Supply Custom Procedure Trays to Upper Midwest Consolidated Services Center
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)
- The United States (41)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (14)
- France (1)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (2)
