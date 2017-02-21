Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices in US$ and Units by the following Product Segments:

Electroencephalograph Equipment

Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units

The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Compumedics Limited ( Australia )

) EB Neuro S.P.A. ( Italy )

) Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (US)

Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)

Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan )

) Nihon Kohden America, Inc. (US)

Noraxon U.S.A. , Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:1. Industry Overview



2. Market Trends And Issues



3. Electroencephalography (EEG)



4. Electromyography (EMG)



5. Evoked Potential



6. Technological Developments



7. Product Innovations/Introductions



8. Recent Industry Activity



9. Focus On Select Players



10. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41)

- The United States (22)

- Canada (2)

- Japan (1)

- Europe (12)

- France (1)

- Germany (2)

- The United Kingdom (1)

- Italy (3)

- Rest of Europe (5)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

- Middle East (1)

- Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vt2wx7/eeg_emg_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716