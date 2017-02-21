Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bioinformatics in US$ by the following Segments:
- Software
- Hardware
- Biocontent
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Agilent Technologies (US)
- Dassault Systemes (France)
- ID Business Solutions Ltd. (UK)
- Instem plc (UK)
- Illumina, Inc. (US)
- Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation (Canada)
- Nonlinear Dynamics, Ltd. (UK)
- Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India)
- PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
- QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Strand Life Sciences (India)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Bioinformatics: An Introductory Prelude
- Current & Future Analysis
- Analysis by Region
- Analysis by Segment
- Bioinformatics
- Playing a Crucial Role in Pharma R&D
- Significance of Bioinformatics in Discovery of Novel Drugs and in Personalized Healthcare
- Big Data & Bio Analytics Gain Traction
- Data Management Tools Grow in Demand
- Next Generation Sequencing Drives Demand for Bioinformatics
- Bioinformatics Clouds: A Potential Solution
- Cloud-based Services in Bioinformatics
- Data as a Service (DaaS)
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- Illustration of Bioinformatics Cloud
- Cloud Resources in Bioinformatics
- Importance of IP Protection Systems in Bioinformatics
- New Applications Brighten Opportunities
- Challenges Faced
- Efforts on Developing Rapid and Easy Genetic Data Analysis Solutions Rampant
- Mobile-Based Technologies Gains Traction in R&D Operations
- Competition
2. A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/APPLICATIONS
- Bioinformatics: Crucial for New Drug Development
- Role of Proteomics
- Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services
- Bioinformatics Provides New Avenues to Explore Metabolomics
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors Drive Metabolomics Research
- Demand for Metabolomic Data Analysis Tools and Software on Rise
- Transcriptomics
- Molecular Phylogenetics Research
- CADD Research
- Role of Chemoinformatics Tools in Drug Design
- Synthetic Biology
- Application of Bioinformatics to Oral Genomics
- Agriculture
- Bioinformatics Gains Prominence in Biomarkers Discovery
- Bioinformatics in Cancer Research: Promising Potential
3. INTRODUCTION TO BIOINFORMATICS
- Bioinformatics: Definition
- Bioinformatics: History in Brief
- Functions of Bioinformatics
- Major End-Users of Bioinformatics
- Interface of IT and Biosciences
- Venture Capital and Bioinformatics
- Branches Associated with Bioinformatics
4. INSIGHT INTO BIOINFORMATICS TECHNOLOGY
- Protein Structure and its Determination
- Components of Bioinformatics
- Software
- Hardware
- Biocontent
- Proteins/Proteomics Data and Databases
- DNA Sequences and Protein Sequencing
- Aligning Sequences
- Databases
- Nucleotide Databases
- EMBL Nucleotide Sequence Database
- DNA Database of Japan (DDBJ)
- GenBank
- Institute for Genomic Research (TIGR)
- Protein Databases
- SWISS-PROT
- TrEMBL
- IMGT/LIGM-DB
- PROSITE
- Design and Development of XML Bioinformatics Environment
- Biopolymer Markup Language (BioML)
- Bioinformatics Sequence Mark-Up Language
- BSML
- Genome Annotation Markup Elements (GAME)
- Microarray Markup Language (MAML)
- Gene Expression Markup Language (GEML)
- Hardware
- Technologies Involved
- Computer-Assisted Imaging, Mapping and High-Throughput Screening
- Database Engineering
- Computer Processing
- Computational Software
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- QIAGEN and CosmosID Unveil New Plugin for Metagenomics Analysis
- Dotmatics Introduces Bioinformatics Software, Vortex
- Sequentia Biotech New Online Bioinformatics Tool
- QIAGEN Introduces New RNA-seq Explorer Solution
- Illumina Introduces BaseSpace® Suite
- Aliyun Teams up with BGI Genomics to Unveil Cloud-based Genome Analytics Engine
- QIAGEN Introduces New Bioinformatics Solution for Hereditary Diseases
- PierianDx Unveils New Version of its Bioinformatics Software Platform
- OpGen Unveils Next-Generation Bioinformatics Solution for Detecting MD
- QIAGEN Bioinformatics Launches CLC Microbial Genomics Module (USA) iomes.
- Qiagen Introduces Bioinformatics Content and Software Platform for Clinical Testing Labs
- Eagle Genomics Introduces Eaglecore, New Software Platform for Bioinformatics
- Agilent Technologies Releases Advanced Modeling Solutions for High-Frequency/ High-Power GaN HEMTs and Nanoscale 3D FinFETs
- Agilent Technologies Launches QuikChange HT Protein Engineering System
- Affymetrix and BioDiscovery Introduce New Copy Number Analysis Software Solution
- Agilent Technologies Launches SureSelectQXT Target Enrichment Kits
- Qiagen Expands its Portfolio of Bioinformatics Solutions
- Agilent Technologies Launches OpenLAB CDS A.02.01
- Life Technologies Launches Oncomine NGS RNA-Seq Gene Expression Browser
- Qiagen Launches QIAxpert® System and CLC Bioinformatics Suite for Cancer Research
- Waters Corporation Releases Two New Data Analysis Software Packages
- Agilent Technologies Releases SureCall Version 2.0 Software
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- BioKinetic Europe Deploys Instem's ALPHADAS® software solution in its Ireland Unit
- vivoPharm Purchases Instem's Provantis® Preclinical Data Management Solution
- PierianDx Acquires Tute Genomics
- Syngene Acquires Strand Life's Bioinformatics Platforms
- Instem Acquires NOTOCORD
- Pharmaron Purchases Instem's Submit Software Suite for Complete SEND Management
- Instem Signs Agreement with Integrated Nonclinical Development Solutionsto Supply SEND Explorer®
- Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix
- Illumina Bags CE Mark for VeriSeq NIPT Analysis Software
- Genomics England Signs Bioinformatics Partnership with Illumina
- QIAGEN and 10x Genomics Enter into collaboration Agreement to Develop Bioinformatics Solution
- QIAGEN Bioinformatics Signs Agreement with CosmosID
- bioMérieux Acquires Applied Maths
- Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
- Selvita Starts New Bioinformatics Company
- SCIEX Signs Exclusive Reseller Agreement with Advaita Bioinformatics
- ACD/Labs Enters into Partnership with IDBS to Deliver Live Analytical Data to ELN Interface
- ESPERITE Acquires InKaryo
- WuXi PharmaTech Acquires NextCODE Health
- Roche Acquires Bina Technologies
- SCORR Marketing Enters into Strategic Alliance with BioInformatics
- Agilent Technologies and PREMIER Biosoft Couple Hardware- Software Platforms to Assist Researchers in Glycomics
- Agilent Technologies to Distribute MassWorks Calibration and Analysis Software of Cerno Bioscience with Agilent GC/MSD Systems
- The Jackson Laboratory and Wuhan Frasergen Bioinformatics Jointly Build Cancer Genomics Facility
- Dassault Systemes Launches New BIOVIA Brand
- Biomax Informatics and KWS SAAT Extend Software License Agreement
- Dassault Systemes Announces Acquisition of Accelrys
- Rancho BioSciences Partners with IDBS
- The Philippine Genome Center to Launch New Bioinformatics Facility
- IDBS Enters into Strategic Alliance with Osthus to Support Customer R&D
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Life Technologies
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 106)
- The United States (64)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (29)
- France (4)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kh4jrw/bioinformatics
