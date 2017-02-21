sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.02.2017 | 19:11
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bioinformatics in US$ by the following Segments:

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Biocontent

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Agilent Technologies (US)
  • Dassault Systemes (France)
  • ID Business Solutions Ltd. (UK)
  • Instem plc (UK)
  • Illumina, Inc. (US)
  • Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation (Canada)
  • Nonlinear Dynamics, Ltd. (UK)
  • Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India)
  • PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
  • QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Strand Life Sciences (India)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Bioinformatics: An Introductory Prelude
  • Current & Future Analysis
  • Analysis by Region
  • Analysis by Segment
  • Bioinformatics
  • Playing a Crucial Role in Pharma R&D
  • Significance of Bioinformatics in Discovery of Novel Drugs and in Personalized Healthcare
  • Big Data & Bio Analytics Gain Traction
  • Data Management Tools Grow in Demand
  • Next Generation Sequencing Drives Demand for Bioinformatics
  • Bioinformatics Clouds: A Potential Solution
  • Cloud-based Services in Bioinformatics
  • Data as a Service (DaaS)
  • Platform as a Service (PaaS)
  • Software as a Service (SaaS)
  • Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
  • Illustration of Bioinformatics Cloud
  • Cloud Resources in Bioinformatics
  • Importance of IP Protection Systems in Bioinformatics
  • New Applications Brighten Opportunities
  • Challenges Faced
  • Efforts on Developing Rapid and Easy Genetic Data Analysis Solutions Rampant
  • Mobile-Based Technologies Gains Traction in R&D Operations
  • Competition

2. A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/APPLICATIONS

  • Bioinformatics: Crucial for New Drug Development
  • Role of Proteomics
  • Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services
  • Bioinformatics Provides New Avenues to Explore Metabolomics
  • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors Drive Metabolomics Research
  • Demand for Metabolomic Data Analysis Tools and Software on Rise
  • Transcriptomics
  • Molecular Phylogenetics Research
  • CADD Research
  • Role of Chemoinformatics Tools in Drug Design
  • Synthetic Biology
  • Application of Bioinformatics to Oral Genomics
  • Agriculture
  • Bioinformatics Gains Prominence in Biomarkers Discovery
  • Bioinformatics in Cancer Research: Promising Potential

3. INTRODUCTION TO BIOINFORMATICS

  • Bioinformatics: Definition
  • Bioinformatics: History in Brief
  • Functions of Bioinformatics
  • Major End-Users of Bioinformatics
  • Interface of IT and Biosciences
  • Venture Capital and Bioinformatics
  • Branches Associated with Bioinformatics

4. INSIGHT INTO BIOINFORMATICS TECHNOLOGY

  • Protein Structure and its Determination
  • Components of Bioinformatics
  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Biocontent
  • Proteins/Proteomics Data and Databases
  • DNA Sequences and Protein Sequencing
  • Aligning Sequences
  • Databases
  • Nucleotide Databases
  • EMBL Nucleotide Sequence Database
  • DNA Database of Japan (DDBJ)
  • GenBank
  • Institute for Genomic Research (TIGR)
  • Protein Databases
  • SWISS-PROT
  • TrEMBL
  • IMGT/LIGM-DB
  • PROSITE
  • Design and Development of XML Bioinformatics Environment
  • Biopolymer Markup Language (BioML)
  • Bioinformatics Sequence Mark-Up Language
  • BSML
  • Genome Annotation Markup Elements (GAME)
  • Microarray Markup Language (MAML)
  • Gene Expression Markup Language (GEML)
  • Hardware
  • Technologies Involved
  • Computer-Assisted Imaging, Mapping and High-Throughput Screening
  • Database Engineering
  • Computer Processing
  • Computational Software

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • QIAGEN and CosmosID Unveil New Plugin for Metagenomics Analysis
  • Dotmatics Introduces Bioinformatics Software, Vortex
  • Sequentia Biotech New Online Bioinformatics Tool
  • QIAGEN Introduces New RNA-seq Explorer Solution
  • Illumina Introduces BaseSpace® Suite
  • Aliyun Teams up with BGI Genomics to Unveil Cloud-based Genome Analytics Engine
  • QIAGEN Introduces New Bioinformatics Solution for Hereditary Diseases
  • PierianDx Unveils New Version of its Bioinformatics Software Platform
  • OpGen Unveils Next-Generation Bioinformatics Solution for Detecting MD
  • QIAGEN Bioinformatics Launches CLC Microbial Genomics Module (USA) iomes.
  • Qiagen Introduces Bioinformatics Content and Software Platform for Clinical Testing Labs
  • Eagle Genomics Introduces Eaglecore, New Software Platform for Bioinformatics
  • Agilent Technologies Releases Advanced Modeling Solutions for High-Frequency/ High-Power GaN HEMTs and Nanoscale 3D FinFETs
  • Agilent Technologies Launches QuikChange HT Protein Engineering System
  • Affymetrix and BioDiscovery Introduce New Copy Number Analysis Software Solution
  • Agilent Technologies Launches SureSelectQXT Target Enrichment Kits
  • Qiagen Expands its Portfolio of Bioinformatics Solutions
  • Agilent Technologies Launches OpenLAB CDS A.02.01
  • Life Technologies Launches Oncomine NGS RNA-Seq Gene Expression Browser
  • Qiagen Launches QIAxpert® System and CLC Bioinformatics Suite for Cancer Research
  • Waters Corporation Releases Two New Data Analysis Software Packages
  • Agilent Technologies Releases SureCall Version 2.0 Software

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • BioKinetic Europe Deploys Instem's ALPHADAS® software solution in its Ireland Unit
  • vivoPharm Purchases Instem's Provantis® Preclinical Data Management Solution
  • PierianDx Acquires Tute Genomics
  • Syngene Acquires Strand Life's Bioinformatics Platforms
  • Instem Acquires NOTOCORD
  • Pharmaron Purchases Instem's Submit Software Suite for Complete SEND Management
  • Instem Signs Agreement with Integrated Nonclinical Development Solutionsto Supply SEND Explorer®
  • Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix
  • Illumina Bags CE Mark for VeriSeq NIPT Analysis Software
  • Genomics England Signs Bioinformatics Partnership with Illumina
  • QIAGEN and 10x Genomics Enter into collaboration Agreement to Develop Bioinformatics Solution
  • QIAGEN Bioinformatics Signs Agreement with CosmosID
  • bioMérieux Acquires Applied Maths
  • Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
  • Selvita Starts New Bioinformatics Company
  • SCIEX Signs Exclusive Reseller Agreement with Advaita Bioinformatics
  • ACD/Labs Enters into Partnership with IDBS to Deliver Live Analytical Data to ELN Interface
  • ESPERITE Acquires InKaryo
  • WuXi PharmaTech Acquires NextCODE Health
  • Roche Acquires Bina Technologies
  • SCORR Marketing Enters into Strategic Alliance with BioInformatics
  • Agilent Technologies and PREMIER Biosoft Couple Hardware- Software Platforms to Assist Researchers in Glycomics
  • Agilent Technologies to Distribute MassWorks Calibration and Analysis Software of Cerno Bioscience with Agilent GC/MSD Systems
  • The Jackson Laboratory and Wuhan Frasergen Bioinformatics Jointly Build Cancer Genomics Facility
  • Dassault Systemes Launches New BIOVIA Brand
  • Biomax Informatics and KWS SAAT Extend Software License Agreement
  • Dassault Systemes Announces Acquisition of Accelrys
  • Rancho BioSciences Partners with IDBS
  • The Philippine Genome Center to Launch New Bioinformatics Facility
  • IDBS Enters into Strategic Alliance with Osthus to Support Customer R&D
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Life Technologies

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 106)

- The United States (64)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (29)
- France (4)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kh4jrw/bioinformatics

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire