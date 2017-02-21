Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bioinformatics in US$ by the following Segments:

Software

Hardware

Biocontent

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as

Agilent Technologies (US)

Dassault Systemes ( France )

) ID Business Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Instem plc (UK)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation ( Canada )

) Nonlinear Dynamics, Ltd. (UK)

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. ( India )

) PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Strand Life Sciences ( India )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Bioinformatics: An Introductory Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Segment

Bioinformatics

Playing a Crucial Role in Pharma R&D

Significance of Bioinformatics in Discovery of Novel Drugs and in Personalized Healthcare

Big Data & Bio Analytics Gain Traction

Data Management Tools Grow in Demand

Next Generation Sequencing Drives Demand for Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics Clouds: A Potential Solution

Cloud-based Services in Bioinformatics

Data as a Service (DaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Illustration of Bioinformatics Cloud

Cloud Resources in Bioinformatics

Importance of IP Protection Systems in Bioinformatics

New Applications Brighten Opportunities

Challenges Faced

Efforts on Developing Rapid and Easy Genetic Data Analysis Solutions Rampant

Mobile-Based Technologies Gains Traction in R&D Operations

Competition

2. A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/APPLICATIONS



Bioinformatics: Crucial for New Drug Development

Role of Proteomics

Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Bioinformatics Provides New Avenues to Explore Metabolomics

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors Drive Metabolomics Research

Demand for Metabolomic Data Analysis Tools and Software on Rise

Transcriptomics

Molecular Phylogenetics Research

CADD Research

Role of Chemoinformatics Tools in Drug Design

Synthetic Biology

Application of Bioinformatics to Oral Genomics

Agriculture

Bioinformatics Gains Prominence in Biomarkers Discovery

Bioinformatics in Cancer Research: Promising Potential

3. INTRODUCTION TO BIOINFORMATICS



Bioinformatics: Definition

Bioinformatics: History in Brief

Functions of Bioinformatics

Major End-Users of Bioinformatics

Interface of IT and Biosciences

Venture Capital and Bioinformatics

Branches Associated with Bioinformatics

4. INSIGHT INTO BIOINFORMATICS TECHNOLOGY



Protein Structure and its Determination

Components of Bioinformatics

Software

Hardware

Biocontent

Proteins/Proteomics Data and Databases

DNA Sequences and Protein Sequencing

Aligning Sequences

Databases

Nucleotide Databases

EMBL Nucleotide Sequence Database

DNA Database of Japan (DDBJ)

(DDBJ) GenBank

Institute for Genomic Research (TIGR)

Protein Databases

SWISS-PROT

TrEMBL

IMGT/LIGM-DB

PROSITE

Design and Development of XML Bioinformatics Environment

Biopolymer Markup Language (BioML)

Bioinformatics Sequence Mark-Up Language

BSML

Genome Annotation Markup Elements (GAME)

Microarray Markup Language (MAML)

Gene Expression Markup Language (GEML)

Hardware

Technologies Involved

Computer-Assisted Imaging, Mapping and High-Throughput Screening

Database Engineering

Computer Processing

Computational Software

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



QIAGEN and CosmosID Unveil New Plugin for Metagenomics Analysis

Dotmatics Introduces Bioinformatics Software, Vortex

Sequentia Biotech New Online Bioinformatics Tool

QIAGEN Introduces New RNA-seq Explorer Solution

Illumina Introduces BaseSpace® Suite

Aliyun Teams up with BGI Genomics to Unveil Cloud-based Genome Analytics Engine

QIAGEN Introduces New Bioinformatics Solution for Hereditary Diseases

PierianDx Unveils New Version of its Bioinformatics Software Platform

OpGen Unveils Next-Generation Bioinformatics Solution for Detecting MD

QIAGEN Bioinformatics Launches CLC Microbial Genomics Module ( USA ) iomes.

) iomes. Qiagen Introduces Bioinformatics Content and Software Platform for Clinical Testing Labs

Eagle Genomics Introduces Eaglecore, New Software Platform for Bioinformatics

Agilent Technologies Releases Advanced Modeling Solutions for High-Frequency/ High-Power GaN HEMTs and Nanoscale 3D FinFETs

Agilent Technologies Launches QuikChange HT Protein Engineering System

Affymetrix and BioDiscovery Introduce New Copy Number Analysis Software Solution

Agilent Technologies Launches SureSelectQXT Target Enrichment Kits

Qiagen Expands its Portfolio of Bioinformatics Solutions

Agilent Technologies Launches OpenLAB CDS A.02.01

Life Technologies Launches Oncomine NGS RNA-Seq Gene Expression Browser

Qiagen Launches QIAxpert® System and CLC Bioinformatics Suite for Cancer Research

Waters Corporation Releases Two New Data Analysis Software Packages

Agilent Technologies Releases SureCall Version 2.0 Software

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



BioKinetic Europe Deploys Instem's ALPHADAS® software solution in its Ireland Unit

vivoPharm Purchases Instem's Provantis® Preclinical Data Management Solution

PierianDx Acquires Tute Genomics

Syngene Acquires Strand Life's Bioinformatics Platforms

Instem Acquires NOTOCORD

Pharmaron Purchases Instem's Submit Software Suite for Complete SEND Management

Instem Signs Agreement with Integrated Nonclinical Development Solutionsto Supply SEND Explorer®

Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix

Illumina Bags CE Mark for VeriSeq NIPT Analysis Software

Genomics England Signs Bioinformatics Partnership with Illumina

QIAGEN and 10x Genomics Enter into collaboration Agreement to Develop Bioinformatics Solution

QIAGEN Bioinformatics Signs Agreement with CosmosID

bioMérieux Acquires Applied Maths

Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich

Selvita Starts New Bioinformatics Company

SCIEX Signs Exclusive Reseller Agreement with Advaita Bioinformatics

ACD/Labs Enters into Partnership with IDBS to Deliver Live Analytical Data to ELN Interface

ESPERITE Acquires InKaryo

WuXi PharmaTech Acquires NextCODE Health

Roche Acquires Bina Technologies

SCORR Marketing Enters into Strategic Alliance with BioInformatics

Agilent Technologies and PREMIER Biosoft Couple Hardware- Software Platforms to Assist Researchers in Glycomics

Agilent Technologies to Distribute MassWorks Calibration and Analysis Software of Cerno Bioscience with Agilent GC/MSD Systems

The Jackson Laboratory and Wuhan Frasergen Bioinformatics Jointly Build Cancer Genomics Facility

Dassault Systemes Launches New BIOVIA Brand

Biomax Informatics and KWS SAAT Extend Software License Agreement

Dassault Systemes Announces Acquisition of Accelrys

Rancho BioSciences Partners with IDBS

The Philippine Genome Center to Launch New Bioinformatics Facility

IDBS Enters into Strategic Alliance with Osthus to Support Customer R&D

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Life Technologies

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 106)



- The United States (64)

- Canada (3)

- Europe (29)

- France (4)

- Germany (7)

- The United Kingdom (6)

- Rest of Europe (12)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kh4jrw/bioinformatics

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716