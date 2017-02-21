$1.2bn Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) 2016-2026: Forecasts, Markets & Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) 2016-2026: Forecasts, Markets, Technologies" report to their offering.

The transparent conductive film market will reach US$1.2bn in 2025 at the film level (ITO-on-glass, LCD displays, OLED displays and thin film PV are excluded). ITO films will continue their dominance, but silver nanowires and metal mesh will each also reach $126m and $191m in 2025.

Indium-tin-oxide (ITO) films dominate the transparent conductive film market. Strong trends however seemed to undermine its dominance for a long time. The incumbent had reached its performance limit, so the story went, and therefore could not service the emerging market needs such as ultralow sheet resistance and high mechanical flexibility. This is where alternatives were to step in, succeeding as substitutes thanks to both a performance and cost benefit.

These trends are real and are changing the market, albeit with a slower pace than many anticipated. Predictably though, the incumbents have responded to protect their share. They have slashed their selling prices and expanded production capacity. Their new pricing strategy is to lower their price piecemeal every time an alternative is about to win business, while their capacity expansion strategy is aimed at assuaging end-user fears that the supply-demand relationship is too tight.

