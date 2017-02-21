According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global noise suppression components market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Noise Suppression Components Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global noise suppression components market into five major product segments. They are:

Conductive coatings

PCB level shieldings

Gaskets

EMI filters

Laminates/Tapes

Global noise suppression components market for conductive coatings

The conductive coatings segment includes electroless plating, vacuum metallization, and conductive paints and plastics. This segment accounted for more than 35% of the share in 2016. Conductive coatings are more preferred over other electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) shielding products because they are not restricted to size or shape and can be easily accomplished with a single operation and are cost efficient.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "The decline in the cost of solar panels has increased the demand for photovoltaic energy storage systems. This, in turn, has increased the demand for electrodes, in which conductive coatings play an important role."

Global noise suppression components market for PCB level shieldings

The PCB level shieldings segment accounted for close to 25% of the market in 2016. The commonly used PCB shielding products are metal cans. PCB shielding metal cans are metal boxes that are easily soldered in place. Tackling EMC problems at PCB level lead to lower assembly costs without compromising the appearance and ease of maintenance.

"Technologically advanced communication devices, which integrate many semiconductor components, are expected to fuel the growth of this segment," says Sunil.

Global noise suppression components market for gaskets

The gaskets segment contributed approximately 23% to the global noise suppression components market in 2016. EMC gaskets function effectively between 10 kHz and 20 gHz. They are mostly used in consumer electronics, automobiles, and military applications. Further, the contribution form this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Global noise suppression components market for EMI filters

The electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters segment accounted for close to 13% of the global noise suppression components market in 2016. EMI filters are also known as RFI filters. Almost all electronic devices contain EMI filters to suppress both external and internal EMI. The contribution form this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.

Global noise suppression components market for laminates/tapes

Lamination is a compilation of electrically conductive materials integrated with dielectric insulators to provide EMI shielding, ground paths, and electrical isolation. Laminates provide excellent immunity to moisture, dust, flame, and other harsh conditions. The contribution form this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's hardware and semiconductor market research analysts in this report are:

Parker Chomerics

Comtest Engineering

Laird

Tech-Etch

Murata manufacturing

