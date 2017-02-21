Heliae Development, LLC And Syndel Laboratories, Ltd. Announce Distribution Partnership Of Nymega' DHA Aquaculture Feed Ingredient

The merger of Heliae's algae production expertise with Syndel's product development and marketing experience brings new, affordable source of DHA to aquaculture feed formulators

GILBERT, Arizona, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliae and Syndel today announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement to supply the aquaculture market with Nymega', a new DHA precision formulation ingredient for feed formulators.

The partnership between Heliae and Syndel creates new opportunities to bring algae products to aquaculture feed formulation. For over 30 years, Syndel has developed and globally marketed high quality aquaculture chemical and pharmaceutical products. Syndel's established distribution channels allow Heliae, a leader in algae production technology, to expand its ability to unlock the potential of algae within the aquaculture feed market.

Aquaculture is the rearing and cultivation of aquatic animals and plants for food under controlled conditions. As the global demand for fish increases, the aquaculture industry on the rise. The global aquaculture market is valued at over $160B and according to market research is expected to grow steadily at an estimated CAGR between 3-5% through 2020. However, this is an industry facing multiple challenges.

As sustainability pressure on fisheries increases and feed formulators search for replacement sources of long chain, highly unsaturated fatty acids (LC-HUFAs) to feed farmed fish, new, reliable and affordable sources of omega-3 fatty acids are required. DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is an omega-3 fatty acid key to both fish and human health. The prime source of DHA in the human diet is from consumption of DHA-rich fish such as salmon. However due to the replacement of fishmeal and fish oil with plant-based materials low in DHA in formulated feeds, the content of DHA in farmed salmon has been in decline.

"Nymega is a DHA-rich algae that provides a precision tool for targeting DHA levels in feed," said Len Smith, Chief Business Officer at Heliae. "Nymega's simple profile allows formulators to target specific DHA content, providing key benefits across fish species and at multiple growth stages - at a price that is finally affordable." Len continues, "Heliae is proud to partner with Syndel on this product launch. This agreement allows Heliae to focus on what we do best: producing algae at low cost. Syndel's experience and expertise in product development and marketing will allow this new ingredient reach consumers quickly and efficiently."

"Aquaculture is a critical source of protein and nutrition to meet the world's food needs. Aquaculture's importance will continue to rise as the world population grows. With this continued growth and expansion of aquaculture, the need for high performing and nutritious feeds will be imperative to the industry and their ability to deliver to the consumer a high quality DHA rich finished product," shares Chris McReynolds, CEO of Syndel. "Heliae has developed an outstanding sustainable product in Nymega. Syndel is excited to partner with Heliae on the global market development and sales of this highly effective feed component."

Heliae and Syndel are showcasing Nymega this week at the Aquaculture America Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas. Pending regulatory approval, Nymega will be available early this year.

An applied life sciences and technology company located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, USA, Heliae is focused on researching and developing algaeand other underdeveloped biological platforms for commercial scale production of products that help people live better.

Founded in 1973, Syndel is dedicated to delivering health solutions within the global aquaculture industry. From Syndel's head office located in Ferndale, Washington USA, Syndel manufactures and markets a portfolio of products for the global aquaculture industry that are specifically dedicated to fish health and biosecurity. Syndel is an active global participant in aquaculture health with offices in the US, Canada, Malaysia and a network of global partnerships in South America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470315/Heliae_Development_LLC_Logo.jpg