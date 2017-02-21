Saudi Women Cosmetics Market to Grow at 11% Till 2022: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aggressive advertising coupled with increasing disposable income, growing youth population and expanding retail network to drive Saudi Arabia women cosmetics market by 2022

According to a TechSci Research report, "Saudi Arabia Women Cosmetics Market, By Type, By Point of Sale, By Age Group, By Halal Vs. Conventional, By Organized Vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", the market of women cosmetics in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2017 - 2022. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing per capita income, growing inclination of Saudi Arabian women towards cosmetics products coupled with surging desire among women for trying new innovative products in order to maintain their youthful look. Moreover, widening distribution retail network coupled with increasing visibility as well as accessibility to conventional and halal cosmetics through exclusive outlets, retail showrooms and online channels is expected to aid the country's women cosmetics market during forecast period.

Saudi Arabia women cosmetics market is an emerging market with high growth potential. Continuous product innovations, growing awareness and rising trend of online shopping are expected to aid the country's women cosmetics market during forecast period. According to the World Bank, the percentage of women in the country's total workforce was 15.23% in 2014. With favorable government initiatives and growing trend of workplace gender equality, the percentage of employed women in the country is expected to increase further in the coming years, thereby boosting the demand for women cosmetics in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia women cosmetics market has been broadly segmented into four categories, namely, fragrances, skin care, color cosmetics and others. Among these categories, fragrances segment dominated the market of women cosmetics in Saudi Arabia in 2016, and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well, owing to growing trend of personal grooming in the country. Some of the major companies operating in Saudi Arabia women cosmetics market are Unilever, Procter & Gamble, L'oreal Groupe, LVMH Moet Hennessy, and Beiersdorf AG, among others.

"In addition to conventional cosmetics, halal cosmetics, which are free from animal blood,pork and alcoholic content, are in huge demand among Saudi Arabian women, and the same trend is expected to continue over the next five years as well. High disposable income and changing lifestyle pattern among women is anticipated to intensify the opportunities for women's cosmetic players operating in the country." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Saudi Arabia Women Cosmetics Market, By Type, By Point of Sale, By Age Group, By Halal Vs. Conventional, By Organized Vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022" has evaluated the future growth potential of Saudi Arabia women cosmetics market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Saudi Arabia women cosmetics market.

