According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global packaged fruit snacks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Packaged Fruit Snack Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for foodresearch, "The global packaged fruit snacks market is driven by the growing preference for healthier snacking options across the globe and by the increasing number of product launches with new flavors, varieties of fruits, and enhanced taste."

The market research analysis categorizes the global packaged fruit snacks market into three major product segments. They are:

Sweet and savory

Beverages

Dairy

Global sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks market

This segment of the overall market is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, primarily owing to the high demand for low calorie and healthy snacks. The segment's growth will be more prominent in countries like the US, the UK, and Canada, where health-consciousness is high among consumers. Also, the demand for processed foods that are rich in nutritional content is increasing. In some developed countries, fruits dipped in chocolate are gaining high popularity in recent times. The fruit snack bar market in the US was valued at nearly USD 800 million, which is estimated to post a growth rate of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Global beverage-type packaged fruit snacks market

This segment of the market is also expected to post a high growth rate during the forecast period, mainly attributable to the rising preference for fruit-based smoothies as breakfast items. Pomegranate, avocado, and chocolate-peanut butter are the fastest-growing smoothie flavors in restaurants.

"Most lactose intolerant consumers prefer fruit-based smoothies. Fruit-based smoothies are rich in vitamins, fibrous, and generally do not contain any synthetic ingredients," says Manjunath

Global dairy-type packaged fruit snacks market

In comparison to the other segments, the global dairy-type packaged fruit snacks market will post a significant growth rate of more than 19% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for fruit-based dairy products like fruit-flavored yogurts, ice creams, salads, and other similar products. With the growing health-consciousness among the global population, the demand for fat-free yogurts such as fruit yogurts will further support the growth of this segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's food and beverage market research analysts in this report are:

General Mills

Kellogg

SunOpta

Sunkist Growers

Welch's

