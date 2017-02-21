Emerging market consumers can now leverage Truesafe and KidzProtect to stay safe online

Upstream, the leading mobile commerce platform in high growth markets, today announces the launch of Truesafe and KidzProtect, in partnership with award winning global security provider, Bitdefender. These two powerful mobile utility products are now available to Mobile Network Operators, to further enrich the services they offer their customers.

Consumers in high growth markets are increasingly becoming connected through the rise of mobile devices and, as a result, are increasingly vulnerable to viruses and threats to their devices and personal data. Truesafe and KidzProtect are best in class, user-friendly and affordable mobile security solutions, covering all the features users need to protect their devices and data. Payments for these two security offerings are easy and affordable, as consumers can opt for daily or weekly micropayments via mobile operator billing, without the need for a credit card.

Truesafe is available through emerging market mobile operators, helping customers benefit from its full premium antivirus and privacy protection capabilities, gaining access to a broad range of premium features, such as:

Malware scanner

Anti-theft protection

Snap photo

Equally important to mobile security, is recognising children's increasing online presence over mobile. This is why Upstream is also launching KidzProtect, to help address key online security concerns for parents, including keeping their children's personal information safe, understanding and controlling how their children communicate online, keeping them safe from identity theft and away from potential online predators.

Benefits include:

Location tracking

Apps, web and social media control

Call and SMS control

George Kalyvas, Head of Propositions at Upstream, comments: "We are excited to bring this product offering to Mobile Network Operators, who will now be able to not only increase the value they offer their customers, but also better differentiate from competitors helping with customer acquisition, and churn reduction. For customers, paying for these high-value offerings could not be easier, as they are affordable, and do not require a credit card. Instead, payments can be made directly via mobile operator billing."

Ciprian Istrate, Vice President Consumer Solutions at Bitdefender, comments: "We are delighted with the Upstream collaboration, which enables us to bring to market an incredibly powerful range of mobile security services to an entire new audience. Our offerings will protect not only their online activity, but also the devices they depend on for going online. Truesafe and KidzProtect are tailored to the needs of consumers in high growth markets, adding to the portfolio of relevant services that mobile operators can offer to their customers, creating more opportunities to enhance customer loyalty and retention."

About Upstream

Upstream is accelerating mobile commerce in high growth markets. Our software and infrastructure platform already enables 1.2 billion people to effortlessly receive and pay for the most relevant and affordable digital subscription services on their mobile devices. We have 80 million paying subscribers in 45+ countries, making purchases worth $237 million in 2016 alone and growing rapidly.

For mobile operators, we are a strong partner that leverages their unique assets to become key players in the mobile commerce space. For developers, publishers and service providers, we offer fast track access to 45+ high growth markets.

For more information, please visit www.upstreamsystems.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to-end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology, and is a provider of choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and endpoint protection.

Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is trusted to be ahead and deliver robust security you can rely on.

More information is available at www.bitdefender.com

