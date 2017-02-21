sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.02.2017 | 20:11
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Denim Jeans - Global Strategic Business Report 2017-2022 - Athleisure Trend Drives Growth of Jeans Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Denim Jeans - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Denim Jeans in US$ Million and Million Pairs.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • 7 For All Mankind (US)
  • Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. (India)
  • Arvind Limited (India)
  • Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Diesel S.p.A (Italy)
  • Edwin Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Gap Inc. (US)
  • Lee Jeans (US)
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (US)
  • Mavi Jeans (Turkey)
  • Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Orta Anadolu (Turkey)
  • Raymond Group (India)
  • True Religion Apparel Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Denim Jeans Industry And Macro-Drivers

3. Market Trends, Growth Drivers And Issues

4. Innovative Trends

5. Product Overview

6. Product Launches/Introductions

8. Focus On Select Global Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries)

- The United States
- Canada
- Japan
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- The United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- Latin America

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwvsrh/denim_jeans

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire