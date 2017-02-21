sprite-preloader
Global Cyber Security Strategic Business Report 2017-2022: Rise in Volume & Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Increased Adoption - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cyber Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cyber Security in US$ Million by the following Segments:

  • Application Security
  • Content Security
  • Endpoint Security
  • Network Security
  • Services
  • Others

Further End-Use sectors also analyzed include:

  • Banking & Financial Sector
  • Public Sector & Aerospace
  • Medical Care Sector
  • Manufacturing Sector
  • IT & Telecom Sector
  • Others

The report profiles 213 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Avast Software (Czech Republic)
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (US)
  • CA Technologies, Inc. (US)
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
  • CSC (US)
  • Deloitte LLP (US)
  • Forcepoint LLC. (US)
  • F-Secure Corporation (Finland)
  • IBM Corporation (US)
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
  • Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)
  • McAfee, Inc. (US)
  • Microsoft Corporation (US)
  • Northrop Grumman Corp. (US)
  • Panda Security (Spain)
  • SafeNet, Inc (US)
  • Sophos PLC (UK)
  • Symantec Corporation (US)
  • Trend Micro Incorporated (US)
  • Utimaco Safeware AG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Noteworthy Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

3. A Review Of Key Product And Segments

4. Product Overview

5. Product & Service Launches

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: (Including Divisions/Subsidiaries)

- The United States
- Canada
- Japan
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- The United Kingdom
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- Middle East
- Africa

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9dnx7m/cyber_security

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


