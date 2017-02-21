Global Cyber Security Strategic Business Report 2017-2022: Rise in Volume & Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Increased Adoption - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cyber Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cyber Security in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Application Security

Content Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Services

Others

Further End-Use sectors also analyzed include:

Banking & Financial Sector

Public Sector & Aerospace

Medical Care Sector

Manufacturing Sector

IT & Telecom Sector

Others

The report profiles 213 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Avast Software ( Czech Republic )

) Booz Allen Hamilton (US)

(US) CA Technologies, Inc. (US)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

CSC (US)

Deloitte LLP (US)

Forcepoint LLC. (US)

F-Secure Corporation ( Finland )

) IBM Corporation (US)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

Kaspersky Lab ( Russia )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

McAfee, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corp. (US)

Panda Security ( Spain )

) SafeNet, Inc (US)

Sophos PLC (UK)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Trend Micro Incorporated (US)

Utimaco Safeware AG ( Germany )

Total Companies Profiled: (Including Divisions/Subsidiaries)

- The United States

- Canada

- Japan

- Europe

- France

- Germany

- The United Kingdom

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)

- Middle East

- Africa

