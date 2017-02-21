Vending Machines 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Profiles of 129 Companies Including Many Key and Niche Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vending Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vending Machines in Units by the following Product Types:

Beverage Vending Machine

Food Vending Machine

Other Vending Machine.

The report also analyzes the market for sale of products through Vending Machines by the following Product Types:

Beverage

Food

Others.

The report profiles 129 companies including many key and niche players such as

Azkoyen Group ( Spain )

) Crane Co. (USA)

Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. ( USA )

) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Glory Ltd. ( Japan )

) Maas International Group ( The Netherlands )

) Royal Vendors, Inc. ( USA )

) Sanden Holdings Corp. ( Japan )

) SandenVendo America, Inc. ( USA )

) Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ( USA )

) VE Global Vending Inc., ( USA )

) Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers And Challenges



3. Technological Innovations



4. Intelligent, Smart And Connected Vending Machines



5. Product Overview



6. Types Of Vending Machines



7. Reverse Vending Machines



8. Product Launches/Introductions



9. Recent Industry Activity



10. Focus On Select Global Players



11. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 129 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 142)



- The United States (38)

- Japan (9)

- Europe (85)

- France (3)

- Germany (8)

- The United Kingdom (29)

- Italy (20)

- Spain (3)

- Rest of Europe (22)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

- Middle East (1)



